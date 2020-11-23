SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Detroit Lions' Week 11 Snap Counts: Kerryon Johnson Given Opportunity

John Maakaron

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 11 snap counts against the Carolina Panthers.

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • M. Stafford (56) 100% 

Running backs

  • K. Johnson (39) 70% 
  • A. Peterson (17) 30%
  • J. Cabinda (5) 9% - 16 special teams snaps (73%) 
  • J. Williams (0) - Five special teams snaps (23%) 

Wide receivers

  • M. Jones (50) 89%  
  • M. Hall (38) 60% 
  • J. Agnew (28) 45% - Ten special teams snaps (45%)
  • Q. Cephus (17) 30% - Five special teams snaps (23%) 
  • M. Sanu (15) 27%

Tight ends

  • T. Hockenson (37) 66% 
  • J. James (29) 52% - Six special teams snaps (27%) 
  • I. Nauta (4) 7% - Five special teams snaps (23%)

Offensive linemen

  • F. Ragnow (56) 100% - One special teams snap (5%) 
  • T. Crosby (56) 100% - One special teams snap (5%) 
  • J. Jackson (56) 100% - One special teams snap (5%) 
  • T. Decker (56) 100%
  • O. Aboushi (32) 57% - One special teams snap (5%)
  • H. Vaitai (24) 43% - One special teams snap (5%)
  • M. Nelson (1) 2% - One special teams snap (5%) 

Observations:

  • In the absence of D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson saw the bulk of the snaps and played 70% of offensive snaps. Adrian Peterson only saw 17 snaps for Detroit's offense.
  • In his first game with Detroit, wideout Mohamed Sanu saw 15 snaps offensively. 
  • Jamal Agnew was given an opportunity this week, as he was out on the field for 45% of Detroit's offensive snaps
  • Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi saw a decline in his snap count from the previous week.

Defense

Defensive linemen

  • D. Shelton (52) 73% - Five special teams snaps (23%)
  • N. Williams (48) 68% - Five special teams snaps (23%)
  • J. Penisini (46) 65% 
  • R. Okwara (47) 66% - Ten special teams snaps (45%)
  • E. Griffen (26) 37%
  • F. Herron DE (26) 37% - Five special teams snap (23%)

Linebackers

  • J. Collins (66) 93% 
  • J. Tavai LB (38) 54% - 15 special teams snaps (68%) 
  • R. Ragland (30) 42% 
  • C. Jones (34) 48% - 11 special teams snaps (50%) 
  • J. Davis (22) 31% - Ten special teams snaps (45%)
  • J. Reeves-Maybin (1) 1% - 21 special teams snaps (95%) 

Defensive backs

  • D. Harmon (70) 99% - Six special teams snaps (27%) 
  • D. Trufant (67) 94% 
  • A. Oruwariye (49) 69% - Five special teams snaps (23%) 
  • J. Kearse (49) 69% - One special teams snaps (5%) 
  • T Walker FS (37) 52% - Nine special teams snaps (41%) 
  • J. Coleman (35) 49% - Nine special teams snaps (41%) 
  • J. Okudah (24) 34% 
  • W. Harris (14) 20% - 13 special teams snaps (59%) 
  • M. Ford (0) - 11 special teams snaps (50%) 
  • M. Killebrew (0) - 21 special teams snaps (95%)  
  • C. Moore (0) - 16 special teams snaps (73%) 

Observations:

  • Reggie Ragland only played 42% of Detroit's defensive snaps
  • Jahlani Tavai saw an increase in defensive snaps, as he played 54% of the plays on defense
  • Justin Coleman only played 49% of the defensive snaps on Sunday

Special teams

  • J. Fox (8) 36%
  • D. Muhlbach (7) 32%
  • M. Prater (1) 5%

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kelly Stafford Struggles Living in 'Dictatorship That We Call Michigan'

Read more on Matthew Stafford's wife struggling with the recent shutdown enforced by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

John Maakaron

by

Sgabe

Predictions: Lions-Panthers

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Panthers

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions Fail to Execute Fundamental Objective: Scoring Points in Shutout Loss

Read more on the Detroit Lions' struggles in their loss to the Carolina Panthers.

John Maakaron

Injuries Not an Excuse for Poor Gameplan

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' gameplan was subpar against the Carolina Panthers

Vito Chirco

by

KCTruck

Da'Shawn Hand, Austin Bryant Downgraded to Out against Carolina

The Detroit Lions are dealing with a rash of injuries, heading into their Week 11 matchup against Carolina.

John Maakaron

Mailbag: What's the Long-Term Outlook on D'Andre Swift?

This week's Detroit Lions mailbag features questions on D'Andre Swift's potential, Matt Patricia's future, should Romeo Okwara be given a long-term contract and more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Da Ti

5 Free Agents Lions Should Target in Offseason

Read more on the five players the Lions should target in free agency this offseason

Daniel Kelly

by

kkoz

5 Lions-Panthers Questions with Schuyler Callihan of SI AllPanthers

Schuyler Callihan of SI AllPanthers answers five questions regarding the Lions' Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Scouting Romeo Okwara

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara

Daniel Kelly

by

OnePrideTherese

Why Isn't T.J. Hockenson More Productive?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss why T.J. Hockenson hasn't been more productive on the latest LionsMaven podcast

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese