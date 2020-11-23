Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 11 snap counts against the Carolina Panthers.

Offense

Quarterbacks

M. Stafford (56) 100%

Running backs

K. Johnson (39) 70%

A. Peterson (17) 30%

J. Cabinda (5) 9% - 16 special teams snaps (73%)

J. Williams (0) - Five special teams snaps (23%)

Wide receivers

M. Jones (50) 89%

M. Hall (38) 60%

J. Agnew (28) 45% - Ten special teams snaps (45%)

Q. Cephus (17) 30% - Five special teams snaps (23%)

M. Sanu (15) 27%

Tight ends

T. Hockenson (37) 66%

J. James (29) 52% - Six special teams snaps (27%)

I. Nauta (4) 7% - Five special teams snaps (23%)

Offensive linemen

F. Ragnow (56) 100% - One special teams snap (5%)

T. Crosby (56) 100% - One special teams snap (5%)

J. Jackson (56) 100% - One special teams snap (5%)

T. Decker (56) 100%

O. Aboushi (32) 57% - One special teams snap (5%)

H. Vaitai (24) 43% - One special teams snap (5%)

M. Nelson (1) 2% - One special teams snap (5%)

Observations:

In the absence of D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson saw the bulk of the snaps and played 70% of offensive snaps. Adrian Peterson only saw 17 snaps for Detroit's offense.

In his first game with Detroit, wideout Mohamed Sanu saw 15 snaps offensively.

Jamal Agnew was given an opportunity this week, as he was out on the field for 45% of Detroit's offensive snaps

Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi saw a decline in his snap count from the previous week.

Defense

Defensive linemen

D. Shelton (52) 73% - Five special teams snaps (23%)

N. Williams (48) 68% - Five special teams snaps (23%)

J. Penisini (46) 65%

R. Okwara (47) 66% - Ten special teams snaps (45%)

E. Griffen (26) 37%

F. Herron DE (26) 37% - Five special teams snap (23%)

Linebackers

J. Collins (66) 93%

J. Tavai LB (38) 54% - 15 special teams snaps (68%)

R. Ragland (30) 42%

C. Jones (34) 48% - 11 special teams snaps (50%)

J. Davis (22) 31% - Ten special teams snaps (45%)

J. Reeves-Maybin (1) 1% - 21 special teams snaps (95%)

Defensive backs

D. Harmon (70) 99% - Six special teams snaps (27%)

D. Trufant (67) 94%

A. Oruwariye (49) 69% - Five special teams snaps (23%)

J. Kearse (49) 69% - One special teams snaps (5%)

T Walker FS (37) 52% - Nine special teams snaps (41%)

J. Coleman (35) 49% - Nine special teams snaps (41%)

J. Okudah (24) 34%

W. Harris (14) 20% - 13 special teams snaps (59%)

M. Ford (0) - 11 special teams snaps (50%)

M. Killebrew (0) - 21 special teams snaps (95%)

C. Moore (0) - 16 special teams snaps (73%)

Observations:

Reggie Ragland only played 42% of Detroit's defensive snaps

Jahlani Tavai saw an increase in defensive snaps, as he played 54% of the plays on defense

Justin Coleman only played 49% of the defensive snaps on Sunday

Special teams

J. Fox (8) 36%

D. Muhlbach (7) 32%

M. Prater (1) 5%

