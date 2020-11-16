SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Snap Counts: Tavai's Playing Time Declines

John Maakaron

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 10 snap counts against the Washington Football Team. 

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • M. Stafford (59) 100%

Running backs

  • D. Swift (43) 73% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • K. Johnson (9) 15%. 
  • A. Peterson (7) 12% 
  • J. Cabinda (6) 10% - 18 special teams snaps (60%) 
  • J. Williams (0) - Three special teams snaps (10%)

Wide receivers

  • M. Jones (51) 86% 
  • M. Hall (38) 64% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • D. Amendola (23) 39% - Two special teams snaps (7%) 
  • Q. Cephus (30) 51% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 

Tight ends

  • T. Hockenson (39) 66%  
  • J. James (32) 54% - 12 special teams snaps (40%) 
  • I. Nauta (13) 22% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 

Offensive linemen

  • F. Ragnow (59) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • O. Aboushi (59) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • T. Crosby (59) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • J. Jackson (59) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • T. Decker (59) 100% 
  • M. Nelson (4) 7% - Six special teams snaps (20%)
  • D. Skipper (0) - Six special teams snaps (20%)

Observations:

  • D’Andre Swift saw career-highs in rushing attempts (16), receptions (5) and receiving yards (68) against Washington. He deserved to play 73% of the offensive snaps.

  • Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson saw a decrease in their snap counts as a result of the increased playing time given to Swift.
  • Marvin Hall saw a decline in his snap counts, even though he continues to contribute big plays for Detroit's offense.

Defense

Defensive linemen

  • E. Griffen (56) 64% 
  • R. Okwara (54) 61% - 14 special teams snaps (47%) 
  • D. Hand (52) 59% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • A. Bryant (44) 50% - 10 special teams snaps (33%) 
  • D. Shelton (41) 47% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • J. Penisini (37) 42% 
  • F. Herron DE (21) 24% - One special teams snap (3%)

Linebackers

  • J. Collins (88) 100% 
  • R. Ragland (77) 88%
  • C. Jones (19) 22% - Ten special teams snaps (33%) 
  • J Tavai LB (11) 12% - Ten special teams snaps (33%)
  • J. Reeves-Maybin (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%) 

Defensive backs

  • D. Harmon (88) 100% - 12 special teams snaps (40%) 
  • D. Trufant (88) 100%
  • J. Kearse (80) 91% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • J. Coleman (80) 91% - Two special teams snaps (7%) 
  • A. Oruwariye (54) 61% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • T Walker FS (36) 41% - 12 special teams snaps (40%)
  • J. Okudah (34) 39% 
  • W. Harris (4) 5% - 18 special teams snaps (60%) 
  • M. Ford (4) 5% - 18 special teams snaps (60%) 
  • M. Killebrew (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%)
  • C. Moore (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%) C Moore FS 24 80% 

Observations:

  • Detroit's defense was out on the field for a staggering 88 plays.
  • Jamie Collins was out on the field for all defensive snaps against Washington. 
  • Tracy Walker only played 41% of defensive snaps against Washington.
  • Everson Griffen and Da'Shawn Hand saw an increase in defensive snaps for Detroit's defensive line.

Special teams

  • J. Fox (15) 50% 
  • D. Muhlbach (10) 33% 
  • M. Prater (7) 23% 

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Twitter Reacts: Being Top Mediocre Football Team Is Not Acceptable

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' performance against the Washington Football Team was concerning to supporters.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Matthew Stafford Is 'Never Going to Apologize' for Winning

Read more on Matthew Stafford's thoughts following the Detroit Lions' 30-27 victory over the Washington Football Team.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Washington Football Team-Lions: 5 Questions with Chris Russell of SI Washington Football

Chris Russell of SI Washington Football answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57

3 Lions That Must Shine to Win against Washington Football Team

Read more on who must perform well this week in order for the Detroit Lions to defeat the Washington Football Team.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57

Scouting Austin Bryant

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Lions defensive end Austin Bryant

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Biggest Matchup to Watch in Washington Football Team-Lions: Decker vs. Sweat

Read more on the biggest one-on-one matchup to watch in the Lions' Week 10 contest with the Washington Football Team

Vito Chirco

by

OnePrideMania57

Marvin Jones on D'Andre Swift: 'The Dude Is a Crazy Playmaker'

Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift had 149 all-purpose yards against the Washington Football Team.

John Maakaron

Loyalty to Matthew Stafford Back-Breaking for Lions' Future

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' loyalty to Matthew Stafford will prevent the team from winning for at least the next five seasons.

John Maakaron

by

Peace5211

Stafford Undergoing Tests to Ensure No Structural Damage of Injured Hand

Read the latest injury update on Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Inactives: Hockenson Active, Davis, Vaitai Inactive

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 10 inactive list.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57