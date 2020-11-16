Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 10 snap counts against the Washington Football Team.

Offense

Quarterbacks

M. Stafford (59) 100%

Running backs

D. Swift (43) 73% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

K. Johnson (9) 15%.

A. Peterson (7) 12%

J. Cabinda (6) 10% - 18 special teams snaps (60%)

J. Williams (0) - Three special teams snaps (10%)

Wide receivers

M. Jones (51) 86%

M. Hall (38) 64% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

D. Amendola (23) 39% - Two special teams snaps (7%)

Q. Cephus (30) 51% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

Tight ends

T. Hockenson (39) 66%

J. James (32) 54% - 12 special teams snaps (40%)

I. Nauta (13) 22% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

Offensive linemen

F. Ragnow (59) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

O. Aboushi (59) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

T. Crosby (59) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

J. Jackson (59) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

T. Decker (59) 100%

M. Nelson (4) 7% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

D. Skipper (0) - Six special teams snaps (20%)

Observations:

D’Andre Swift saw career-highs in rushing attempts (16), receptions (5) and receiving yards (68) against Washington. He deserved to play 73% of the offensive snaps.

Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson saw a decrease in their snap counts as a result of the increased playing time given to Swift.

Marvin Hall saw a decline in his snap counts, even though he continues to contribute big plays for Detroit's offense.

Defense

Defensive linemen

E. Griffen (56) 64%

R. Okwara (54) 61% - 14 special teams snaps (47%)

D. Hand (52) 59% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

A. Bryant (44) 50% - 10 special teams snaps (33%)

D. Shelton (41) 47% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

J. Penisini (37) 42%

F. Herron DE (21) 24% - One special teams snap (3%)

Linebackers

J. Collins (88) 100%

R. Ragland (77) 88%

C. Jones (19) 22% - Ten special teams snaps (33%)

J Tavai LB (11) 12% - Ten special teams snaps (33%)

J. Reeves-Maybin (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%)

Defensive backs

D. Harmon (88) 100% - 12 special teams snaps (40%)

D. Trufant (88) 100%

J. Kearse (80) 91% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

J. Coleman (80) 91% - Two special teams snaps (7%)

A. Oruwariye (54) 61% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

T Walker FS (36) 41% - 12 special teams snaps (40%)

J. Okudah (34) 39%

W. Harris (4) 5% - 18 special teams snaps (60%)

M. Ford (4) 5% - 18 special teams snaps (60%)

M. Killebrew (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%)

C. Moore (0) - 24 special teams snaps (80%) C Moore FS 24 80%

Observations:

Detroit's defense was out on the field for a staggering 88 plays.

Jamie Collins was out on the field for all defensive snaps against Washington.

Tracy Walker only played 41% of defensive snaps against Washington.

Everson Griffen and Da'Shawn Hand saw an increase in defensive snaps for Detroit's defensive line.

Special teams

J. Fox (15) 50%

D. Muhlbach (10) 33%

M. Prater (7) 23%

