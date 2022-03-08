NFC North News: Aaron Rodgers Will Return to Packers

Aaron Rodgers has officially made his decision.

According to multiple reports, the future Hall of Famer will return to the Green Bay Packers and has earned a massive new contract.

Rodgers has reportedly secured a 4-year, $200 million dollar contract to make him the highest paid player in the history of the National Football League.

He will secure $153 million in guaranteed monies and more importantly for the Packers, his 2022 cap number will decrease, making it more likely the team can retain more of their own free agents.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked at last week's scouting Combine if he had been keeping tabs on the saga involving the Packers franchise passer.

“No. Unless he’s leaving? Is he leaving?” Campbell said jokingly “No, look. I can’t worry. I have to assume he’s going to be there next year. That’s what, we have to be ready to go. That’s what we’re going to have to play against and that’s the standard that’s been set in our division. You got to try to unseat him.”

The Lions have not won the NFC North in multiple decades.

Campbell's climb to the top of the division will remain as challenging as long as Rodgers remains with the Packers.

