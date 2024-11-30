'A Lot of Punch Left': What Lions Are Getting In Kwon Alexander
The Detroit Lions made another veteran addition to the linebacker room, signing Kwon Alexander off of the Denver Broncos practice squad. Alexander will be on his seventh team in 10 NFL seasons, and is on Detroit's active roster as a result of the team claiming him off of another practice squad.
Alexander has Pro Bowl pedigree, having earned the honor in 2017 in his third NFL season. While he's been battered by injuries, the veteran is still capable of contributing. He played three games as a practice squad elevation this year with the Broncos, and suited up in nine games for the Pittsburgh Steelers a season ago.
To get a glimpse of what Alexander can bring to the Lions' defense, Lions OnSI spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Noah Strackbein of Steelers OnSI. Here's what Strackbein had to say about Alexander and his fit in Detroit's defense.
What are Lions getting in LB Kwon Alexander?
Noah Strackbein: The Lions are getting a player that probably has more left in the tank than many will realize. When Alexander showed up in Pittsburgh last summer, the expectations were low. But it took no time at all before everyone fell in love with his physical style of play. He's a speedy linebacker, but you can't underestimate his run-stuffing ability. He's got a lot of punch left to his game.
How did he handle pass rush and pass coverage duties?
Strackbein: His speed still makes him a reliable pass coverage option. He's always been known for his athleticism, and it showed last season. He split pass coverage duties with Cole Holcomb, but there wasn't a drop off once he was on the field. It's hard to know what an achilles injury is going to do to his game, but if he's still the same player he was last year, he's reliable as a passing down linebacker.
The Lions are dealing with a lot of injuries. How quickly do you think he could help out Aaron Glenn’s defense?
Strackbein: It took Alexander about a day before everyone was talking about him being the starting lineup last summer. So I would imagine he can jump on the moving train pretty quickly. A veteran who's been on as many rosters as he has, and made an impact on as many teams as he has, it's hard to imagine he can't pick up a playbook and learn it rather fast. The Lions should be able to get him up to speed sooner rather than later.
How would you describe his play over the nine games with the Steelers?
Strackbein: Aggressive. That's what the Steelers loved about him. He wasn't afraid of any tackle, always wanted to make a tackle for loss if it was possible, and never sat back waiting for the ball carrier to come to him. To put it simply - he's the hammer, not the nail. He's fiery and still a playmaker, who's looking to be the reason the defense's energy is high during a game.
What is something about Alexander Lions fans should know about him?
Strackbein: Expect a leader, even if he's arriving in Week 13. Alexander is a natural leader of a defense, and it was very apparent from the moment he arrived in Pittsburgh. Detroit obviously has some big names on defense, but expect Alexander to be another veteran voice in that locker room who's going to put everything he's got on the field.