Lions Sign Linebacker Off Denver Broncos Practice Squad
With the news of Malcolm Rodriguez suffering a torn ACL, the Detroit Lions are adding a replacement from the Denver Broncos practice squad.
Reports surfaced Friday that the Lions are signing veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander from the Broncos' practice squad. Because he was poached, he will be on the team's 53-man roster immediately.
Alexander is the latest veteran defender added to the roster, as the team signed David Long Jr. in the days following a broken forearm suffered by defensive captain Alex Anzalone.
Rodriguez suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Lions' Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears Thursday and becomes the fourth player at the position to suffer a significant injury. Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Rodriguez and Jalen Reeves-Maybin have all gone down.
As a result, Detroit has been forced to rely on its depth at the position, which has been made up of recent external additions such as Ezekiel Turner, Long and now Alexander.
The veteran had played in three games for the Broncos as an elevation, notching eight total tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Alexander, 30, is in his 10th NFL season and has played with six different organizations before coming to Detroit.
There is a connection to the Lions' coaching staff, as Alexander played parts of two seasons in New Orleans including the 2020 season when Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were both on staff.
A 2015 fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Alexander earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017. He has also suited up for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.