Lions Signing Jonah Williams Off Rams Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions are making multiple additions to their defense as injuries continue to pile up.
After previous reports indicated that the Lions were adding linebacker Kwon Alexander off of the Denver Broncos practice squad, the team is also adding veteran defensive lineman Jonah Williams off of the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.
Because he was signed off of a practice squad, Williams will be on the Lions' 53-man roster right away.
Detroit has made additions due to a mounting list of injuries. While defensive end Josh Paschal's injury is not expected to be season-ending, his status for Detroit's Thursday Week 14 game against Green Bay is in question.
The Lions also added Alexander after it was reported that Malcolm Rodriguez would be out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.
Detroit has had several key injuries on the defensive side, including Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Marcus Davenport.
Williams is heading to Detroit after being claimed off a practice squad for the second time this season. He began the year on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad before being signed off of it by the Los Angeles Rams.
On Nov. 5, he was released by the Rams and added to the practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad in the following three games by Los Angeles before being signed by the Lions.
In total, Williams has played in seven games this year and notched three tackles, one for loss. He has notched a Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade of 39.3 this season on a total of 97 defensive snaps.
Williams entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Weber State. He debuted in 2021 with the Rams, playing the first three seasons of his career with the team before winding up in Minnesota at the start of the 2024 season. He has 2.5 career sacks and has played in 48 career games, with 22 starts.