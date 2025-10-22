What Lions' Snap Counts Against Buccaneers Reveal
The Detroit Lions secured a statement victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, winning 24-9 to advance to 5-2 on the year.
Detroit relied on big contributions from new faces, as the secondary was full of newcomers who played a big role in the win.
Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution, with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff — (68) 100%
Goff had two turnovers Monday, including an interception and a fumble lost. He was still his consistent self for most of the night, throwing just nine incompletions and piloting the offense to make enough plays to win the game.
Running backs
- Jahmyr Gibbs — (38) 56%
- David Montgomery — (30) 44%
- Jacob Saylors — 18 special teams snaps (75%)
- Craig Reynolds — 10 special teams snaps (42%)
Gibbs was the hot hand, totaling over 200 all-purpose yards in the victory. Still, it was a pretty even split between he and Montgomery. The Lions weren’t able to get Montgomery going, as he was limited to 21 yards on 13 carries.
Wide receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown — (62) 91%
- Jameson Williams — (58) 85%
- Kalif Raymond — (30) 44% — Eight special teams snaps (33%)
- Isaac TeSlaa — (9) 13% — Five special teams snaps (21%)
- Dominic Lovett —11 special teams snaps (46%)
Raymond was back to full health this week, and saw a much increased workload as a result against the Buccaneers. TeSlaa’s snap count dipped, and he received just one target. St. Brown out-repped Williams, who did not have a catch.
Tight ends
- Sam LaPorta — (66) 97%
- Brock Wright — (37) 54% — 12 special teams snaps (50%)
- Ross Dwelly — (6) 9% — 10 special teams snaps (42%)
LaPorta continues to be an every down player for Detroit, as John Morton has a role for him in every package. Brock Wright had a strong game with three catches, and played over 50 percent of the game as the Lions continued to utilize two-tight end packages.
Offensive line
- Christian Mahogany — (68) 100% — Five special teams snaps (21%)
- Tate Ratledge — (68) 100% — Five special teams snaps (21%)
- Penei Sewell — (68) 100% — Five special teams snaps (21%)
- Taylor Decker — (68) 100%
- Graham Glasgow — (68) 100%
- Dan Skipper — (4) 6% — Five special teams snaps (21%)
- Trystan Colon — Five special teams snaps (21%)
- Kayode Awosika — Five special teams snaps (21%)
Decker’s return was a big boost for the offense, as he had missed the previous two games. Detroit appeared to get out of the game without any injuries in this area, as all five starters played every snap. Skipper got limited run as the extra lineman in jumbo packages.
Defensive line
- Aidan Hutchinson — (63) 91%
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — (47) 68%
- Alim McNeill — (44) 64% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Tyleik Williams — (22) 32%
- DJ Reader — (18) 26%
- Tyler Lacy — (17) 25% — One special teams snaps (4%)
- Roy Lopez — (11) 16% — One special teams snaps (4%)
- Tyrus Wheat — (9) 13% — Seven special teams snaps (29%)
- Pat O’Connor — (3) 4% — Nine special teams snaps (38%)
McNeill was expected to get between 20 and 25 snaps in his first game back from injured reserve but wound up blowing past that total. What’s also intriguing is the fact that Williams got more snaps than Reader, though that could be attributed to Reader being limited in practice with an injury.
Linebackers
- Jack Campbell — (69) 100% — Five special teams snaps (21%)
- Alex Anzalone — (69) 100%
- Derrick Barnes — (61) 88% — Six special teams snaps (25%)
- Zach Cunningham — (3) 4% — 15 special teams snaps (62%)
- Trevor Nowaske — 19 special teams snaps (79%)
- Grant Stuard — 19 special teams snaps (79%)
Cunningham returned to action after an extended absence, and assumed the fourth linebacker duties ahead of Nowaske. The team has elected to not have much of a rotation at this position, as two players played every snap and Barnes came up just short of 90 percent of the available reps.
Cornerbacks
- Amik Robertson — (69) 100%
- Nick Whiteside — (40) 58% — 11 special teams snaps (46%)
- Arthur Maulet — (35) 51% — 12 special teams snaps (50%)
- Rock Ya-Sin — (29) 42% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Tre Flowers — (3) 4% — Seven special teams snaps (29%)
With injuries in the secondary, the Lions relied on some newcomers to fill the voids. Robertson played every snap, while Maulet handled some of the nickel reps and Whiteside and Ya-Sin rotated as boundary corners. Flowers also got some action in his second game as a practice squad elevation.
Safeties
- Thomas Harper — (69) 100%
- Erick Hallett — (64) 93%
- Loren Strickland — (14) 20% — 16 special teams snaps (67%)
The Lions didn’t activate new safety addition Jammie Robinson, and leaned on the tandem of Harper and Hallett for most of the night. Both players received their heaviest workloads of the season to this point, and did a nice job in place of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.
Specialists
- Jake Bates — 10 special teams snaps (42%)
- Jack Fox — 10 special teams snaps (42%)
- Hogan Hatten — 10 special teams snaps (42%)