What Lions Snap Counts Against Falcons Reveal
The Detroit Lions finished their second preseason game, and plenty has been learned about the team with half of its preseason slate finished.
Here's a look at what the Lions' snap counts against the Falcons reveals about position battles.
The NFL's official snap count data was not released as of Saturday morning, so totals and percentages were compiled using Pro Football Focus' data.
Quarterbacks
- Kyle Allen – (24) 50%
- Hendon Hooker – (24) 50%
The two quarterbacks finished with exactly 50 percent of the snaps, but Allen would've held the majority had the game been finished. He entered with 5:31 remaining in the second quarter after Hooker turned the ball over twice in four series. After leading three scoring drives, Allen holds the upper hand in the battle for the backup job.
Running backs
- Jacob Saylors – (17) 35% – 1 special teams snap
- Jabari Small – (16) 33% – 2 special teams snaps
- Craig Reynolds – (15) 31% – 5 special teams snaps
The Lions split the carries pretty evenly, and Saylors had a strong performance in his first taste of extended playing time. With Sione Vaki still sidelined, the offense had to call on Craig Reynolds more than maybe they've hoped. Saylors and Small have both shown they can be reliable, and the fourth running back competition may be heating up.
Wide receivers
- Jackson Meeks – (36) 75% – 5 special teams snaps
- Isaac TeSlaa – (30) 63% – 6 special teams snaps
- Tom Kennedy – (30) 63% – 3 special teams snaps
- Ronnie Bell – (16) 33%
- Jakobie Keeney-James – (12) 25%
- Malik Taylor – (8) 17% – 6 special teams snaps
With no Dominic Lovett, the Lions leaned on undrafted free agent Jackson Meeks along with third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa and veteran Tom Kennedy. Meeks came threw with two big catches, one for 68 yards and the other for a touchdown. The Lions have some talented young depth at this position beyond their top four, who all didn't play, and it could make for some interesting decisions when the regular season rolls around.
Tight end
- Shane Zylstra – (21) 44% – 9 special teams snaps
- Kenny Yeboah – (21) 44% – 5 special teams snaps
- Zach Horton – (18) 38% – 5 special teams snaps
The Lions distributed snaps pretty evenly amongst their three options for the third tight end spot, and through two preseason games the race is too close to call. All three have strong cases for the job, and this is a competition that will likely extend through the final preseason game.
Offensive line
- Giovanni Manu – (48) 100% – 3 special teams snaps
- Mason Miller – (48) 100% – 3 special teams snaps
- Kingsley Eguakun – (27) 56% – 3 special teams snaps
- Netane Muti – (24) 50% – 3 special teams snaps
- Kayode Awosika – (24) 50% – 3 special teams snaps
- Tate Ratledge – (24) 50%
- Trystan Colon – (18) 38% – 2 special teams snaps
- Michael Niese – (18) 38% – 2 special teams snaps
- Colby Sorsdal – (6) 13% – 1 special teams snap
With Justin Herron suffering an injury in pregame warmups, the Lions leaned on the tackle tandem of Manu and Miller to play the entire game. It was good experience for both, but the lack of overall tackle depth due to recent injuries the Lions were forced to rely on their young depth.
Trystan Colon started the game at center, but left with an apparent injury which led to Kingsley Eguakun entering at center. Rookie Tate Ratledge played 24 snaps in his NFL debut before the Lions swapped the interior line out late in the first half.
Defensive line
- Myles Adams – (19) 50% – 1 special teams snap
- Chris Smith – (17) 45% – 3 special teams snaps
- Tyleik Williams – (16) 42%
- Nate Lynn – (16) 42% – 3 special teams snaps
- Al-Quadin Muhammad – (16) 42% – 2 special teams snaps
- Isaac Ukwu – (15) 39% – 1 special teams snap
- Keith Cooper Jr. – (14) 37%– 1 special teams snap
- Ahmed Hassanein – (13) 34% – 7 special teams snaps
- Mitchell Agude – (13) 34% – 4 special teams snaps
- Brodric Martin - (12) 32% - 2 special teams snaps
The Lions rotated their defensive line pretty evenly, with first-round pick Tyleik Williams getting 16 snaps in his NFL debut. The edge rotation cycled through Lynn, Muhammad, Ukwu and Hassanein, with all getting an even slice of the action. Cooper is also a player to keep an eye on, as he remains in the interior mix but also has some edge versatility.
Linebacker
- Trevor Nowaske – (23) 61% – 9 special teams snaps
- Grant Stuard – (22) 58% – 9 special teams snaps
- Zach Cunningham – (16) 42% – 4 special teams snaps
- Ezekiel Turner – (16) 42% – 4 special teams snaps
- Anthony Pittman – (2) 1% – 9 special teams snaps
- DaRon Gilbert – (0) 0% – 6 special teams snaps
The Lions have veteran talent playing in the preseason at the linebacker position, and it shows with their performance. Nowaske, Stuard and Cunningham all had good moments for the defense. Based on snap counts, Pittman and Gilbert may have fallen out of the competition for the final spots on the roster at this point.
All four of the players with the most playing time could wind up making the team if the Lions elect to keep a total of seven linebackers behind Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes.
Cornerbacks
- Erick Hallett – (32) 84% – 2 special teams snaps
- DiCaprio Bootle – (22) 58% – 8 special teams snaps
- Avonte Maddox – (25) 66%
- Nick Whiteside – (16) 42% – 9 special teams snaps
- Tyson Russell – (16) 42%
Hallett got a heavy dose of playing time after moving to cornerback full time, and Bootle worked opposite him as he remains ahed of the likes of Whiteside and Russell. However, both of those players saw increased reps in practice and have intriguing ability, so they could continue to rise and see more snaps in the final two preseason games.
Safeties
- Ian Kennelly – (28) 74%– 12 special teams snaps
- Rock Ya-Sin – (28) 74% – 12 special teams snaps
- Loren Strickland – (10) 26% – 11 special teams snaps
- Morice Norris – (10) 26% – 1 special teams snap
Kennelly and Ya-Sin were the starters in Friday's game, and both players are on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of roster status. Ya-Sin is expected to make the team as a veteran who has had a strong camp, while Kennelly is battling for a job.
With the recent injuries at the position, Ya-Sin has had to move to safety to give the team more depth. While the injuries help Kennelly's chances, he needs to continue stacking good days to feel confident about making the team.
The injury to Norris was a crushing moment for the team, and Norris has taken to social media to share positive updates as well as check in with his teammates.
Specialists
- Jake Bates – 7 special teams snaps
- Hogan Hatten – 5 special teams snaps
- Jack Fox – 5 special teams snaps