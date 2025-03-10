What You Need to Know About Detroit Lions Legal Tampering
The NFL has specific rules about when teams like the Detroit Lions can and cannot negotiate with National Football League free agents.
Detroit's front office can legally begin entering into contract talks and agreements with external free agents staring at noon on Monday.
Per league rules, from 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10 until 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, front offices are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of NFL players who will become unrestricted free agents upon expiration of their 2024 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 12.
The two-day negotiating window applies only to prospective unrestricted free agents. It does not apply to players who have received, or who may receive, a required tender applicable to the 2025 League Year (e.g., transition players, exclusive rights players, restricted free agents or franchise players).
Lions general manager Brad Holmes has typically prioritized signing the team's own free agents. Prior to the legal tampering period, Detroit has already re-signed linebacker Derrick Barnes and defensive end Marcus Davenport. Linebackers Anthony Pittman and Ezekiel Turner are also returning to Detroit in 2025.
If the team is not able to retain veteran cornerback Carlton Davis, Holmes could look to an external free agent defensive back to play opposite of Terrion Arnold.
Detroit's roster also has needs at defensive end, defensive tackle, guard and wide receiver that could be filled in free agency.
Agreed upon contracts with external free agents cannot be officially signed until the new league year begins, which is set for 4 p.m. ET on March 12.