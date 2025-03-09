Six Players Lions Should Avoid in Free Agency
The Detroit Lions are set to begin NFL free agency when the league's legal tampering period begins on Monday. As a result, plenty of intrigue is being generated about what the Lions will do this offseason.
General manager Brad Holmes has been known to emphasize the importance of new additions fitting the team's culture, so the team will be selective about the players it chooses to bring in.
Here are six players the Lions should avoid when it comes to free agency next week.
DE Demarcus Lawrence
Lawrence's production has tailed off in recent years, and he was limited to just four games in 2024 due to injuries. Heading into his age-33 season, Lawrence will face concerns about how his production will hold up after the injury.
Overall, his production has dipped in years past. He hasn't had a double-digit sack season since 2018, though he did show signs of strength with three sacks in four games last season. Still, he wouldn't be a great fit in Detroit with veteran Marcus Davenport already returning.
WR Amari Cooper
Cooper dealt with a significant drop-off in performance in 2024. It was a turbulent year, as he began the year with Cleveland and the struggling Deshaun Watson at quarterback before being traded to Buffalo at the trade deadline. However, he was unable to find his groove with the Bills and made a minimal impact.
Now, Cooper is entering his age-31 season. He has been extremely productive in years past, so it's not hard to see him somewhat returning to form. However, there should be reservations about his overall trajectory that might limit his options for a long-term contract.
DE/OLB Matthew Judon
Judon is another veteran EDGE rusher who had a slow season in 2024. After being acquired by the Atlanta Falcons via trade, he produced 5.5 sacks and seven tackles in 17 games. Now Judon, who will be 33 next season, could have a limited market.
Time will tell if players like Judon and Cooper are valued for their overall production -- which could lead to above market price contracts -- or for their 2024 performances. However, the Lions could benefit more from adding a young player with a high ceiling at the position after retaining Davenport.
OL Laken Tomlinson
The Lions could face a need at the guard position if Kevin Zeitler doesn't return, which could create the need for veteran depth. However, Tomlinson may not be the top answer to come to Detroit and compete with Christian Mahogany among others for a starting spot.
Tomlinson's run-blocking grade of 59.7 ranked 77th amongst guards in the NFL, and Detroit prides itself on the ability to run the ball consistently. As a result, the fit may not be the best for a reunion between Tomlinson and the team that drafted him 28th overall in 2015.
CB Nate Hobbs
Hobbs is an intriguing player who could fit Detroit's defense, however there is one major concern. The defender has a missed tackle percentage of 22.4 percent and a Pro Football Focus tackling grade of 37.6.
Because the Lions' defense values physical defensive backs who are efficient tacklers, Hobbs' track record suggests he would not be an ideal addition. He's been solid in coverage throughout his career, but his struggles with tackling indicate that he would not fit Detroit's style.
WR DeAndre Hopkins
Hopkins was one of the league's best wide receivers in his prime, but is coming off the least-productive season he's had in which he's played at least 15 games. With the Titans and Chiefs combined, Hopkins combined for 610 yards and five touchdowns.
Now, Hopkins is set to turn 33 ahead of next season. While his career numbers may lead a team to pursue a long-term contract for him, it's hard to see Detroit bringing him in on a one-year deal due to the inconsistency with his health over the last four seasons.