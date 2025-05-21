Notes: Where Lions Proposed Bylaw Change Stands Ahead of Vote
The Detroit Lions' proposed bylaw change to tweak the playoff seeding process will be voted on in the coming days during the NFL spring meetings in Minnesota.
Detroit's proposal, which would be to have the postseason re-seeded for the Divisional Round based on record rather than keeping division winners as the top four seeds, is one of the top talking points at this year's meetings.
As for where the proposal stands among league circles, the consensus appears to be that teams are unwilling to waver on the home game awarded to each division champion in the current setup.
However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the proposal does have legs with the NFL, as it would help to prevent games late in the year where teams are more inclined to rest starters after already being locked into a certain seed for the playoffs.
If the NFL follows through with their goal of expanding the schedule to 18 games, then the proposal could be more inclined to pass than it currently is.
"The people I've talked to also expect that a change is coming, if not now then eventually. Especially in light of an inevitable 18-game season, at least that's what if feels like, that will come to a point in the future," Fowler said. "And the league wants to eliminate any sort of meaningless games in late December, early January where teams are locked into a seed. They want that more open-ended, so we'll see. But the teams I've talked to don't expect a lot of movement, at least this week, unless something changes or there's a lot of convincing behind closed doors."
Here is a collection of Detroit Lions headlines on May 20.
1.) Sports Illustrated tabbed finding another pass-rusher as the biggest remaining offseason decision for the Lions ahead of the 2025 season.
2.) CBS Sports listed its best game for every week of the NFL season, and five Lions games were featured including their Week 11 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.
3.) The Detroit Free Press explored why new tight ends coach Tyler Roehl was an ideal fit for the Lions' coaching staff.
4.) The owners voted unanimously to approve NFL players participating in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.