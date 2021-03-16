Where Lions Currently Stand at Linebacker

The Detroit Lions must retool their linebackers room after a disappointing 2020 season.

The linebackers room in Detroit will look vastly different come the start of the 2021 season.

Jamie Collins, an offseason acquisition a year ago, is the only reliable veteran that is set to return.

The 31-year-old finished with 101 total tackles, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a sack and interception each in 14 games in 2020.

The linebackers group, as of right now, also consists of Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who was re-signed Monday, Jahlani Tavai, who has been a huge disappointment since being drafted by the Lions in the second round in 2019, Shaun Dion Hamilton, who was claimed off waivers in January from the Washington Football Team, and Anthony Pittman, who is signed to a futures contract.

Not exactly an intimidating quintet of linebackers.

Subsequently, an overhaul of the position is expected this offseason.

© Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

To that point, Detroit has already released Christian Jones, and Jarrad Davis, a first-round pick of the Lions in 2017, has already departed via free agency. Davis signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the N.Y. Jets Monday.

The Lions could also decide to bring back Reggie Ragland, a member of the team's 2020 linebackers unit that is presently a free agent.

The 27-year-old suited up for all 16 games (started six games) in his lone season in Motown, and amassed 52 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three QB hits and one forced fumble.

Other potential free-agent targets at the position for Detroit include Alex Anzalone, who has familiarity with Lions head man Dan Campbell from his time in New Orleans, and Jayon Brown, who's been with the Tennessee Titans since being drafted by the franchise in 2017 and is considered one of the best coverage linebackers on the open market.

As for the linebacker draft class, Penn State's Micah Parson, Texas's Joseph Ossai and Ohio State's Baron Browning could all be targets.

Parsons is the best of the bunch, as he could be taken at No. 7 overall.

Meanwhile, Ossai is slotted to be an early second-rounder, and Browning is expected to be taken anywhere from the second-third round.

No matter how Brad Holmes & Co. go about it, expect Detroit to make significant upgrades at the position this offseason.

