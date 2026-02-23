Top Prospects Lions Fans Need to Watch at 2026 Scouting Combine

The Detroit Lions are set to tackle the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

Over the course of the next several days, the Lions will be tasked with evaluating the top prospects available in this year's draft. Every position will be showcased with on-field drills, and the team will be able to meet with a significant number of players during the event as part of their pre-draft preparation process.

Here are the top prospects the Lions need to pay the most attention to, sorted by position, at this year's Scouting Combine.

Quarterback

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Entering the season, Nussmeier was projected to be a top pick in this year's draft. A disappointing year that ended in injury has negatively impacted his stock, but he showed at the Senior Bowl that he's one of the best passers in the draft. A strong week could make him a nice mid-round option to compete for the backup job.

Taylen Green, Arkansas

A big, athletic quarterback, Green is one of the more mobile options in this year's draft. He could bring a dual-threat presence behind Goff, which is something that some fans have been yearning for over the last several seasons.

Running back

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Allen is a big-bodied back who could be the thunder to Jahmyr Gibbs' lighting if David Montgomery does not return. He played a similar role at Penn State with Nicholas Singleton, and rushed for over 4,000 yards in four seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Claiborne was highly productive over his final two years at Wake Forest, notching a 1,000-yard season as a junior and following that with 907 yards in his final year. He also has some experience in the return game, and could be a special teams option for the Lions even if Montgomery returns.

Wide receiver

Zachariah Branch, Georgia

With their top three receivers set to return, the Lions don't have an immediately pressing need at this position. However, Kalif Raymond is a pending free agent and as a result may have a need in the return game. Branch is one of the best in the draft in this area, with two career return touchdowns and game-breaking speed.

Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

Hailing from a Division III school, Montgomery will be one of the most interesting prospects at this year's combine. He stood out at the Senior Bowl earlier this year, and has natural athleticism as a former basketball player. His story will be fun to follow throughout the Combine, and he has a chance to prove he belongs among the best in the class this week.

Tight end

Dallen Bentley, Utah

This year's crop of tight ends is deep in the middle-to-late rounds, and Bentley is one of the more productive options. He had six touchdowns in his final year with the Utes, and could be a nice compliment to Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright in Drew Petzing's offense.

Tanner Koziol, Houston

A big year at Ball State in 2024 boosted Koziol to the Power Four level this past season, where he carried over a lot of that production. He led the Big 12 conference with 74 catches, and tallied 727 yards and six scores in 2025.

Oscar Delp, Georgia

Delp looks the part of a hybrid tight end/fullback option based on his athleticism and blocking ability. This could be the ideal option for Detroit, which has traditionally asked its third tight end to handle these responsibilities.

Offensive tackle

Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The consensus top tackle prospect in the draft at this stage, Mauigoa is a mauler in the run game and one of the best athletes in this year's crop of linemen. It's difficult to see whether he'll be available when the Lions are on the clock in April, but if so he could be the ideal bookend opposite of Penei Sewell.

Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is a player who has been linked to the Lions in several mock drafts, and the fit isn't hard to see. His SEC pedigree, paired with athleticism and run-blocking ability, make him a natural option to pair with Sewell in 2026 and beyond.

Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano has a wide array of skills to help him compete against EDGE defenders. He strikes well with his hands, and moves laterally well with his feet. He anchors well against bull-rushers and can strike with his hands.

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

When it comes to a blend of size and athletcism, perhaps nobody has it better than Proctor. At 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds, the Alabama product is well-equipped physically for success at the professional level.

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

This prospect is one of the more interesting evaluations, and he may have the most to gain from this week. Iheanachor is a gifted athlete, but some evaluators have concerns about his technique. With a good performance in the on-field drills, he could quell some of these concerns and make a push for a late-first round selection.

Interior offensive line

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The best guard prospect in the draft, Ioane looks the part of an immediate NFL starter. He's solid in the run game and handles his assignments well as a pass-blocker. If the Lions elect to slide Tate Ratledge over to center, Ioane becomes a top option in the first-round.

Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Hecht is viewed as one of the top center prospects, and analyst Daniel Jeremiah tabbed him as someone capable of being an instant starter. The Lions leaned on Graham Glasgow to replace the retired Frank Ragnow last season and could be in the market for a new starter, and Hecht may be the best option in the draft.

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Bisontis has good feet, and some evaluators believe he could be capable of playing either at tackle or guard at the professional level. The Lions value versatility, and his performance in on-field drills could give them an indication of just how much he has.

EDGE

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Bain had an extremely productive three-year career at Miami, notching 20.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss in that span. He was a big part of the Hurricanes' run to the national championship game, including a masterclass performance against Ohio State that put him on the national radar.

David Bailey, Texas Tech

In a conference not necessarily known for defense, Bailey asserted himself as the Big 12's best EDGE in 2025. He finished with a nation-leading 14.5 sacks for the Red Raiders, and proved nearly unblockable at times. It will be interesting to see how he tests as one of the most explosive players at his position.

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

There are some who will have issues with the fact that Mesidor will be a 25-year-old rookie in 2026, but there is a lot to like about the impact he'll have at the next level. He has a wide array of rush moves, and steadily improved throughout his college career before a breakout 2025 campaign.

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Howell began his career in the Mid-American Conference before transferring to Texas A&M two seasons ago, and finished his career with a bang in 2025. He notched 11.5 sacks for the Aggies, and earned All-American honors in the process.

Zion Young, Missouri

Young is one of the best run defenders in the draft. While he doesn't have the flashiest production as a pass-rusher, he was elite in the run game and could be the perfect running mate for Aidan Hutchinson as a pocket-crushing rusher who can shut down a side against the run.

Defensive tackle

Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods has room to fill out his frame, as he currently stands at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds. He has plenty of athleticism and has some pass-rush ability from the interior. His defining trait may be his lateral quickness, and the Combine gives him the ability to put this on full display.

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

With DJ Reader and Roy Lopez both set to be free agents, the Lions may need to find some depth at the nose tackle position. Enter Hunter, who is a run-stuffing menace with intriguing athletic traits. With 32 tackles for loss to his name over four years, there's no question about his ability to produce in a rotational role.

Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

Harris is a massive prospect standing 6-foot-8, and he has the athleticism to match his size. While he can improve his lateral agility, he seems to get off the ball and be explosive on the defensive interior. Like Hunter, he could be an ideal nose tackle option if the Lions lose Reader and Lopez.

Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Proctor is another small-school prospect worth monitoring this week. Whether it's on the interior or the EDGE, Proctor has the build and athleticism to compete for a role at the professional level. He has an opportunity to prove he belongs this week.

Linebacker

Sonny Styles, Ohio State

A converted safety, Styles is an intriguing option at the linebacker position. He has the natural ball skills and coverage ability of a defensive back, but bulked up his frame and is a willing and able run-stuffer. If Alex Anzalone doesn't return, he could be an ideal addition who would be ready to contribute right away.

CJ Allen, Georgia

Allen wore the green dot for Georgia last season, but could be versatile enough to slide over defensively. The Lions have their green dot established in Jack Campbell, but Allen seems to have the versatility to be a contributor as either a WILL or SAM at the NFL level.

Anthony Hill, Texas

A former five-star prospect, Hill had a big year for the Longhorns. While there are some concerns about how well he'll hold up sizewise, Hill is physical and tough and could be the ideal weakside solution if Anzalone departs in free agency.

Cornerback

Mansoor Delane, LSU

The top cornerback in the class, Delane looks capable of becoming a shutdown corner at the professional level with some development. Injuries have hampered the cornerback position for the Lions over the last two years, and they could be looking to add more young talent.

Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Terrell is an intriguing talent with a big physical presence. He had five forced fumbles in 2025, which is a trait the Lions care deeply about defensively, and nine passes defensed. He'll hold up physically against most receivers, and his tackling ability makes him a nice fit for Detroit.

Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Johnson dominated the Mountain West Conference, as he was a dominant force against opposing passers. He picked off four passes, and showcased serious athleticism with 146 return yards with two touchdowns on those takeaways.

Safety

Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Downs is one of the most highly touted prospects at this position. While some evaluators don't see off the charts traits, there was a lot that he was asked to do at a high level that he delivered on for the Buckeyes defense. If he slips in the draft, the Lions may have a difficult time passing on one of the draft's top defensive talents.

Emmanuel McNeill-Warren, Toledo

McNeill-Warren was dominant in the Mid-American Conference, and has some serious range in coverage. He could wind up being a nice day two fit for whichever team drafts him, as he has some versatility as a potential deep safety or nickel.

Michael Taaffe, Texas

Taaffe embodies the Lions' trademark grit as a former walk-on who played a valuable role for the Longhorns' defense. Now, he has a chance to prove that he is on par with the best athletically and could work his way into a mid-round selection with a good performance.

