Who Is Lions' All-21st Century Team Quarterback?
The debate for which quarterback has been more impactful for the Detroit Lions over the last 25 years is a complicated one.
Ironically, the two players were traded for one another in a deal that has changed the course of the Lions' future. In January of 2021, the Lions made a deal with the Los Angeles Rams that sent Matthew Stafford, who had quarterbacked the team for over a decade, in exchange for Jared Goff and several draft picks.
In finding the best signal-caller for the team since 2000, it is the overall body of work from Stafford that separates him from Goff and makes him the quarterback of the All-Quarter Century team.
Undoubtedly, Goff has led the team to new heights in his tenure as the team's quarterback. With him behind center, the Lions have won back-to-back division titles to snap a 30-year drought without one, and won two playoff games in a single postseason for the first time ever.
However, Stafford made a large impact over his 12 years as the starter, and at this present juncture is the best quarterback in franchise history from a statistical perspective.
In his tenure, Stafford set a number of franchise records including passing yards, completions, attempts and passing touchdowns. As a result, his overall footprint on the organization is a large one.
The Georgia product also showcased some of the organization's trademark toughness by overcoming and playing through a number of injuries. After playing in just three games in 2010, his second NFL season, he rebounded to to become the first Lions quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards and earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.
Stafford has the organization's three highest single-season passing yards totals and six of the top 10, with his 5,038-yard 2011 season. He also is the only Lions quarterback to throw for 40 touchdowns in a year, doing so in the same 2011 season.
The one major knock on Stafford in this argument is the fact that he failed to lead the team to a division title or a single playoff win in three appearances. Goff, meanwhile, has won two division titles and two playoff games in four seasons as the team's leader.
Ultimately, the statistical profile of Stafford is too much to ignore in this debate. Goff can shrink the gap by continuing the team's regular season success and capitalizing on postseason opportunities.
Goff doesn't have the overall pedigree that Stafford had to this point in his tenure, but still has plenty of time to assert himself as the franchise's best. If he can lead the Lions to the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl victory, he will likely be remembered even more fondly and take the mantle of the best of the 21st century.