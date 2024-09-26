Why Aidan Hutchinson Called Mike Macdonald 'Little Liar'
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has plenty of familiarity with the team's upcoming opponent and their leadership.
When Hutchinson was a senior at Michigan, the Wolverines brought in a new defensive coordinator in Mike Macdonald. Hutchinson and Macdonald formed a strong partnership, as the defender was a key reason why the coordinator was ultimately able to compile one of the nation's best defense.
Fast-forward three years, and now Macdonald is the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, who are visiting Ford Field this week.
"I think he's done a great job. I loved having him as a coach back in 2021," Hutchinson said. "I think just him bringing that Ravens' defense in when I was a senior, felt like I was having fun again in football. I'm very thankful for him, but unfortunately it's time to go toe-to-toe once again. I'm gonna have to shoot him a text, give him some s**t."
Hutchinson recalled a conversation in which Macdonald told him he didn't want to become a head coach. As a result, the defender quipped that he was surprised to see his former coordinator elect to take the vacant Seahawks job and leave his previous role as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator.
"I remember him telling me he never wanted to be a head coach and then I saw he accepted the job," Hutchinson said. "I was like, 'You little liar.' No, he deserves it, they're 3-0, they're doing a good job so far. We've got our hands full, but I think we've got a good shot."
Macdonald has the Seahawks off to a 3-0 start in his first season. Though he has a defensive background, Seattle's offense has looked explosive at points even without running back Kenneth Walker III, who has been out due to injury.
"There are a number of things that he has taken that he did there with this team, but also, it's different players," Campbell said. "He's got different players, different errands, different strengths than what they had in Baltimore. There are a few things that arre a little bit different in the way that they play, but for the most part, the scheme, the philosophy is very much intact. They want to get you in third down and then create issues. That's where they can get you."
Davenport's injury: 'Hoping he stays here'
The Lions' defensive line, and pass rush in particular, suffered a big loss with Marcus Davenport's season-ending injury. The veteran had earned plenty of respect amongst Detroit's young defensive line.
Though he will not likely suit up for the Lions again this season and is on a one-year deal, Hutchinson made a pitch explaining that he hopes Davenport remains a Lion next year.
"It's tough. Marcus was such a key guy on our defensive line. Losing him, we were watching film the day after and just seeing him play with the torn tricep. Seeing him throw his head in there, not even using his arm, that's the kind of guy you've gotten from Marcus. I think that's why everybody respects him so much. When he's out there, he's quiet but he's a force. We'll see what happens, but I'm hoping he stays here."