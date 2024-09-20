Why Cardinals Have to Worry About Lions' Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson's 2024 campaign is off to a torrid start.
The Pro Bowler has recorded an NFL-best 5.5 sacks through the season's first two weeks, along with a league-high four quarterback hits, 17 pressures and a 42.3 percent pass-rush win rate.
Plus, the Michigan product has earned a 94.1 overall grade and a 95.0 pass-rush mark from Pro Football Focus for his early season efforts. Those marks both rank No. 1 among all EDGE defenders.
Along with all that, the 2022 No. 2 overall pick is now one of only two NFL players – the other being former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews – to amass at least 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in their first two games in at least the past 25 seasons.
Hutchinson, understanding that sacks can be hard to come by, is pleased with the impressive start to his season.
“I definitely am proud,” Hutchinson told reporters this week. “Sacks are, it’s a funny thing. It’s all about being in the right place at the right time and timing, and yeah, a lot of those were also because the D-line, we’re all rushing together as one. I think that always helps. Again, everybody rushing together is vital in anybody getting sacks, really.”
Thus far, Hutchinson's most dominant performance this season – and arguably of his career – came just a week ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the Week 2 contest, the pass-rusher recorded a single game-best 4.5 sacks of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. It left several fans and pundits in awe, including NFL legend and current CBS Sports analyst J.J. Watt.
Watt, a superb pass-rusher himself in his heyday, called Hutchinson “a beast” and “a freak” during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show“ this week, and also added, “You’re sitting on that bench feeling immaculate. Just sitting there like, ‘This is great.’ Then you go out there and you play a little more loose, you play a little more free and all of a sudden, there he ends up with 4.5 (sacks). Big, big day for him.”
Hutchinson, now in his third NFL campaign, constantly assesses his own play. He admitted Wednesday that he's happy with how much he's grown, both physically and mentally, since his first days as a pro.
“I’m always reflecting. I’m always looking back. I’ve put a lot of thought into pass-rush,” the EDGE defender commented. “So, I like to look back to see what I was thinking year one, year two, what I was doing with this and what I was doing with that. It’s been amazing to see the growth in how I’ve been able to just take these big steps in pass-rush and the run game and just the game overall.”
He and his Lions counterparts face a big test Sunday going up against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
The ever elusive Murray is off to a solid start in 2024. He's thrown for four touchdowns, zero interceptions and 428 yards, while amassing another 116 yards on the ground.
Hutchinson & Co. will do their best to keep the dual-threat passer in the pocket on Sunday.
“He’s very athletic and can do anything in that pocket,” Hutchinson said of Murray and his scrambling ability. “So, awareness levels have to go up, and it’s always gotta be in the back of your mind. But, I think we’re trying to rush as free as we can.”
Despite Murray's high-level ability to elude tacklers, Hutchinson – at the rate he's going – should still be expected to record at least one sack of the Cardinals signal-caller.
Arizona, undoubtedly, must worry about the relentless EDGE defender in this Week 3 matchup.