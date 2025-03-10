Why D.J. Reed Is 'Home-Run Signing' For Lions Secondary
The Detroit Lions have received mostly favorable reviews for coming to terms with cornerback D.J. Reed.
Prior to free agency, the former 49ers, Seahawks and Jets defensive back was among the top-rated players at his position available in free agency.
ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes was quite impressed with Detroit being able to land a player of Reed's caliber.
"This is one of my favorite signings thus far in free agency," said Kimes. "Starting with the value, you saw the Jaycee Horn deal coming in. This is a bargain, honestly, well outside the top 10 in average pay for cornerbacks. D.J. Reed has been underrated everywhere he goes, and yet he's still only 28-years-old. He can play man, he can play zone.
"He can also allow the Lions to continue developing their young corners. I think about Ennis Rakestraw coming off of the injury. So you have that nice blend of young guys and now a veteran in Reed," Kimes continued. "To me, this was a home run signing and allows them to avoid reaching for a cornerback in the draft. I really like this."
While Reed was playing on the opposite side of Sauce Gardner in New York, he was still able to force his fair share of pass breakups.
Reed excelled playing in zone coverage, but many believe the crafty veteran's ability to track the ball and pass coverage abilities will translate in Detroit's man-coverage scheme.
Most importantly, he does not shy away from physicality and is a reliable tackler. In 2024, he had a missed tackle percentage of 12.1. Detroit's coaching staff will be impressed with his recognition of play patterns and prowess against the run.
According to Sports Illustrated, the veteran, "Has developed into one of the league’s better corners. In New York, he flourished under former coach Robert Saleh, starting 29 games opposite Sauce Gardner. With the Lions now having their version of Gardner, Reed will be asked to cover the opponent's top receiver. That’ll be a new challenge, but one the veteran appears to be up for."
Most pundits believe Reed will be a good culture fit in Detroit's locker room.
NFL reporter Albert Breer noted, "Ex-Jets CB DJ Reed headed for Detroit—a great culture guy, who should be an excellent fit for the Lions, and fantastic for young corners Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. Giants had an interest too, but ended up with ex-Saint Paulson Adebo instead."