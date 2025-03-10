Grading Detroit Lions Signing CB D.J. Reed
The Detroit Lions made the decision to offer veteran cornerback D.J. Reed a free agent contract on the first day teams could reach out to external free agents.
Detroit's secondary had taken a hit earlier in the day, as Carlton Davis made the decision to accept a lucrative contract offer from the New England Patriots and leave the back-to-back NFC North division champions.
According to multiple reports, Reed's contract with the Lions is worth up to $48 million over three years.
Reed, 28, was selected in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The seven-year veteran played his last three seasons with the New York Jets. Since he entered the league, the talented defensive back has recorded six interceptions, 51 passes defensed and 414 combined tackles.
In looking at Reed's 2024 season with the Jets, the 5-foot-9 cornerback was effective in forcing tight window throws and recorded a better passer rating against than Sauce Gardner. He earned a 70.7 PFF coverage grade and allowed a 97.1 passer rating against.
Detroit is always seeking that their defensive backs play stout in both man coverage and against the run.
During his tenure with the Jets, Reed secured 220 tackles, two forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss.
According to CBS Sports, which ranked Reed as the eighth best NFL free agent, "D.J. Reed might be considered the top cornerback on the market, but there are some league personnel who think he might be a tad overrated. He's a good player who will get great-player money. He's a feisty corner who doesn't back down, which is a good quality."
He displayed an ability to play strong press coverage as well, as he allowed just 40 yards in 96 press coverage snaps according to NFL Pro.
Reed should be a solid fit playing alongside Terrion Arnold on the outside. Ennis Rakestraw and Amik Robertson also give Kelvin Sheppard options when matching up against other team's offenses.
Grade: B+