Why Jared Goff Could Have Career Season in 2024
The Detroit Lions won't have it easy getting through the bulk of their schedule this upcoming season.
For starters, they're set to play in nine nationally televised games, including five primetime games. And, on top of that, they're scheduled to square off with seven teams that made the playoffs a season ago: the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas and Green Bay.
As a whole, Detroit will have to navigate through the 11th-toughest schedule in the NFL, based on last year's opponent win percentage (.509).
It'll be tough sledding for Dan Campbell's team, as it attempts to reach the playoffs and win the NFC North division crown for a second straight season.
On the flip side, though, Jared Goff and the Lions will play 14 of their first 15 games this upcoming season in indoor venues. Now, two of those venues have retractable roofs – Arizona (Detroit's opponent in Week 3) and Indianapolis (the Lions’ opponent in Week 12). However, it doesn't take away from the fact that playing a huge chuck of those games indoors is an advantageous situation for Campbell's built-for-dome Detroit squad. And it especially is for Campbell's starting quarterback.
Goff, the recent recipient of a massive contract extension for his strong play over the last year and a half, thrived indoors in 2023.
In indoor settings, he completed 69 percent of his passes, and threw for 23 touchdowns, just eight interceptions and 2,981 yards. Additionally, he amassed a 104.0 quarterback rating.
Meanwhile, amidst all the elements of the outdoors, he didn't fare nearly as well. He completed just 64.5 percent of his throws, and threw for seven touchdowns, four interceptions and 1,594 yards. He also recorded a QB rating of just 87.9.
“Jared Goff, it should be noted, does play better in a dome. Peyton Manning always did,” media personality Colin Cowherd said on Fox Sports Radio's/FS1's “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Friday. “Fourteen of the first 15 games for the Lions this year are indoors. Big advantage (for) Detroit. So, Goff is a great indoor quarterback. Ninety-nine passer rating in a dome, 89 outside of it. It's like a greenhouse effect. His completion percentage in a dome is 67.5, 62 without it. He's not terrible without it, but he is elite with it. He’s a California kid, plays better with protection and indoors.”
Undoubtedly, Goff is a different and higher-caliber quarterback when he gets to play at Ford Field and within the warm confines of other domed stadiums. It's why he is set up for success with the dome-heavy schedule the Lions are set to play in 2024.
And, if Detroit's offensive line and run game are as productive as they were last season, Goff might just be in store for a career-best campaign in ‘24.