Lions Players Reveal Most Anticipated Matchups

The Detroit Lions 2024 season is among the most anticipated in the franchise's history.

Supporters are clamoring to observe if the roster can take the next step forward to advance to and possibly win the Super Bowl.

In a recently revealed video on social media, several members of the roster explained opponents on the upcoming schedule they anticipated matching up against.

Similar to last season, running back David Montgomery is looking forward to playing against his former team in the Chicago Bears.

Safety Kerby Joseph had the funniest responses, as he certainly expressed a strong desire to play against the Los Angeles Rams in the season-opener.

Recall, Matthew Stafford called the talented safety a dirty player when the teams faced off in the postseason at Ford Field.

Rookie Giovanni Manu is excited for the preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Jared Goff getting in work with teammates

Quarterback Jared Goff explained during a radio interview that he has been having solid workouts with his teammates throughout the offseason and now back in Detroit at the team's Allen Park practice facility.

“We did a little bit of that in the spring, in like March before OTAs. Now we’re out here and working out together throughout the week -- so we’re not going back to California right now," Goff told 97.1 The Ticket. "We’ve had good sessions out here, we’ve had good practices and guys look good, guys are excited. I think you can tell that the motivation is to win a Super Bowl and that’s all that matters now."

