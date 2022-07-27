Why Jeff Okudah May Be Most Compelling "Hard Knocks" Story

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is the most compelling player HBO's "Hard Knocks" should focus on all throughout training camp.

A player that many have already written off is looking to make his return in an effort to resume his professional football career.

The young defensive back has spent the majority of the offseason rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the season opener in 2021.

Okudah has been cleared to participate at training camp and even agreed to report earlier than other veterans, a decision that caught the attention of head coach Dan Campbell.

“He’s good to go. Listen, tell you what, he’s committed. He’s in a good place right now," Campbell said. "We’re going to give him some reps out there today. I just think, man, if he looks good today, he’ll get more tomorrow. And if he looks good then, Day 3 he’ll get more. We’re not putting any restrictions on him. He’s been good."

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

No other player on the roster could benefit from the additional work than the former No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Missing an entire season is catastrophic, but even more so for a young player that was seeking to rebound following a tough rookie season.

“We brought him in early just because of the injury. He was with the rookies on the report date. You get the injured vets, the rookies, the quarterbacks come in three days early. I don’t require those guys to be in football meetings or anything of that nature," Campbell added. "He wanted to be around. That’s a good sign. He wants as much knowledge as he can get. As much help as he can get. He’s committed. He’s good to go. Look, he knows (what is expected). No one wants it more than he does. I mean, he’s put in the work. He’s healthy, and I think at this point, all you can do now is go to work and show what you’ve got.”

A crew that has the ability to tell deeper stories could find so many methods of telling Okudah's redemption story, should he perform at a high level in training camp and throughout the preseason.

“I think I’ve grown a lot, especially coming out of college. I was probably a little more naïve than I thought at the time, looking back," Okudah told reporters on Day 1 of training camp. "Just being able to go through some of the tough things that other guys go through, it’s definitely made me mature, mature a lot. Personally, I’ve gone through things off the field, but to go through some things on the field, it’s been able to grow me as a whole person. I think the things I went through off the field, prepared me for things that I’ll go through on the field.”

Like many athletes, the young defensive back is looking to continuously grow, both on and off the field.

With so many early struggles that he has faced, Okudah is now poised to take the underdog mentality to earn a starting position alongside Amani Oruwariye, a player that had a breakthrough season in 2021.

The Lions defense, led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, is in need of a defensive back to complement Oruwariye.

If Okudah can remain healthy and grow as a player, the investment the organization made in him back in 2020 can begin to pay off.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Okudah said. “I just think we have to go out there and get it. It’s not going to be something that’s handed to us. I think we have to have the mentality that we’re all underdogs in a way. I think everyone can attest to that. So just having that mentality and not taking anything for granted, and just having that mentality that we have to take, because it’s not going to be given.”