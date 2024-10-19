Lions NFL Draft Watch: Why Landon Jackson Would Upgrade Defense
Week 8 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an interesting slate of games.
The best matchup of the day sees No. 5-ranked Georgia (5-1) traveling to Texas to take on the No. 1-ranked Longhorns (6-0). Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams and Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron will be among the various premier collegiate players suiting up for the highly-anticipated contest.
Williams and Barron are also two of the five 2025 NFL Draft prospects the Detroit Lions should be keeping close tabs on this weekend.
Let's take a closer look now at Williams and Barron and those three other draft prospects taking the field Saturday.
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder possesses all the necessary physical intangibles to develop into a productive pass-rusher at the next level. He's also shown the ability to get the job done against the run, using his superb arm length and brute power and strength.
Williams recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks a season ago. He's also already recorded three tackles for loss through four games in 2024.
He faces a big test Saturday night against the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
Barron, standing in at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, possesses a high degree of versatility. He can play at safety, nickel and linebacker, and adequately cover receivers, tight ends and running back. Subsequently, it seems like Barron, who is also known to be a physical player, would be a natural fit in Aaron Glenn's defense.
The Texas defensive back is a playmaker whenever he's on the field. He compiled 61 total tackles, including 4.5 for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and a career-best six passes defensed last season. He's also off to a solid start in 2024, with 22 total tackles, four passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery to his name.
The Lions should be paying close attention to him during the Longhorns’ battle with Georgia Saturday night.
Kyren Lacy, WR, LSU
Lacy flew under the radar a bit last season with eventual first-rounders Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers running alongside him. Now, he's the No. 1 option at LSU, and appears to have what it takes to handle the duties. Equipped with both a solid frame (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) and route-tree versatility, Lacy looks the part of an NFL receiver.
He finished with 30 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago. Lacy has followed that effort up with 30 receptions, 463 yards and six touchdowns through six games in 2024.
Lacy and the Tigers will square off with the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC clash Saturday night.
Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
In Jackson, the Lions potentially would finally have a sufficient EDGE counterpart for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
Jackson, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2023, possesses a high motor just like Hutchinson, and has a violent side to him that Glenn should embrace. The Razorbacks defender is gifted with a huge frame (6-foot-7, 280 pounds), solid athletic ability, brute strength and quick hands, and uses all of those intangibles to impact the game as both a pass-rusher and a run defender.
He had a solid junior campaign, producing career-best marks in tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (6.5). And through six games in 2024, he's already notched 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
To me, Jackson has the necessary physical makeup to grow into an impact defender at the next level. If I were Detroit, I'd be keeping a close eye on him during the Razorbacks’ contest with LSU Saturday night.
Javontez Spraggins, OL, Tennessee
The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder profiles as a road-paving interior offensive lineman at the next level. And, he could be an absolutely perfect fit in Detroit's run-first offense.
Spraggins possesses a variety of serviceable traits, including the ability to move defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage with his physicality and quick and heavy hands.
Spraggins might not become an All-Pro lineman. However, he still has enough tools to become an adequate starting lineman – and a highly proficient run-blocker – at the next level.
He and the Volunteers take on Alabama in a must-see SEC matchup Saturday afternoon.