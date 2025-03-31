Lions Chose Discipline in Free Agency Due to Upcoming Extensions
The Detroit Lions added seven players externally in free agency and focused primarily on re-signing several of their own since the new league year began.
While the Lions could certainly continue to bolster the roster in the upcoming weeks, indications from general manager Brad Holmes are the team is done adding high-priced players, but could target players that fill holes on the roster.
Every move the Lions have made throughout the offseason has been calculated. The time is coming for a number of players on rookie contracts to cash in, and as a result the Lions have been forced to watch their spending.
"We had so many of these young players that have been on rookie deals, and we've been enjoying the impact that they've all been bringing," Holmes explained, via the Detroit News. "But now, a bill is coming. What you spend this year is going to impact next year. It even impacts 2027. So, that's the discipline that we have to adhere to."
Detroit had plenty of early draft selections early in Holmes' tenure. As a result of the team struggling prior to his arrival, the decision was made to invest heavily in culture and talent fits when making decisions on which prospects to add.
"You have financial responsibilities. You have a mortgage, or your kid's college fund, your nine-to-five, you have insurance you have to pay. You know you have to pay for those things, but that might require that you can't take the vacation you really want right now this summer," Holmes said. "So, that's kind of where we are right now."
This offseason, a 2022 draft class that includes Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph are eligible for contract extensions. Hutchinson and Williams can have an extra year added to their contracts due to the fifth-year option afforded to first-round picks, but Joseph is in the final year of his rookie deal.
The team did make one lengthy contract signing this offseason, as they brought in cornerback D.J. Reed on a three-year deal. After losing Carlton Davis to the New England Patriots, the Lions quickly turned to bringing in the veteran to pair with Terrion Arnold.
While there has been heavy discussion externally about Detroit's disciplined approach, the front office is continuing to stick by their philosophy of drafting and developing players that fit the profile of players the organization want around for the foreseeable future.