Jameson Williams Among Highest PFF-Graded Lions Against Bears
The Detroit Lions got a career-best performance from third-year wide receiver Jameson Williams in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.
Williams caught five passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the 34-17 win, and was one of the team's highest-graded players via Pro Football Focus in the game. His 86.0 overall grade was second-highest on the team, behind only Frank Ragnow's 87.1 grade.
Of his 143 yards, 64 came after the catch in Sunday's game. This gave him an average of 12.8 yards after the catch per reception.
The Alabama product caught an 82-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in the second quarter, which marked a career-long for both he and the quarterback. It was Williams' fourth touchdown of 50 yards or longer this season.
“It was really off the safety, 36 (Jonathon Owens). He was flat-footed, and Goff just has trust in me, just to put the ball — he knows I’m gonna run past him," Williams said. "He know I can move down the field, and knows to just put the ball in the spot, I’ll go get it.”
With his performance, Williams now has 890 receiving yards this season and with two games remaining, he has a chance to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.
Here are PFF's highest- and lowest-graded players from Sunday's game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- C Frank Ragnow – 87.1
- WR Jameson Williams – 86.0
- RG Kevin Zeitler – 80.0
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 72.2
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 71.9
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Sam LaPorta – 60.6
- RT Penei Sewell – 58.7
- RB Craig Reynolds – 55.4
- WR Tim Patrick – 51.2
- TE Brock Wright – 44.6
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Jack Campbell – 84.0
- OLB Mitchell Agude – 79.6
- DT Levi Onwuzurike – 76.2
- CB Amik Robertson – 71.6
- S Brian Branch – 69.5
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Za’Darius Smith – 50.8
- DE Josh Paschal – 50.4
- OLB Trevor Nowaske – 42.9
- DT Pat O’Connor – 42.4
- LB Ezekiel Turner – 29.6