Everything Jared Goff Said After Lions Beat Bears
Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after his team defeated the Chicago Bears 34-17 in Week 16 at Soldier Field.
On touchdown play to TE Sam LaPorta:
“We did work on it all week. We ran it probably three or four times through the week. The genesis was that's a good play for that scheme. It is, but they were in tune with it on defense, that that is a good play, and it's hard to get that on them because those linebackers are so danged good at seeing it develop. At first it started on Monday with (Offensive Coordinator) Ben (Johnson) asking me if he thought I could actually fumble on purpose and pick it back up. I said, ‘I don't know about that’. We kind of got off that pretty quickly, and we were just like, let's just pretend we're falling or pretend I'm fumbling, but I'm holding on to the ball. I think that part where (Jahmyr) Gibbs where he dives really sells the play. I'm only doing half of it. It worked like a charm, and it was nice to score there.”
On whose job was it to yell ‘fumble”:
“Were they yelling it? The O-line, I think. They were just yelling 'fumble.'"
On two consecutive weeks of finding WR Jameson Williams deep and how refine is it:
“Just continues to grow. We work on it a ton, him and I do, and it's a testament to him. He's asking for it. He wants that work, and I'm more than happy to give it to him during the week. It's good. Our connection continues to grow. He's obviously one of the best deep threats in our league, even when it's not perfect. Last week and this one wasn't like the perfect look, but for him to make that play today and then finish it in the end zone, that's what he's capable of, and going to be more of that hopefully.”
On what he does to get himself open:
“Just runs fast. Kinetics.”
On watching the end of the Commanders and Eagles game on their phones:
“It was good. We know the circumstances that we're in, and obviously Washington winning that does do something for the playoffs, but we still have to win these games, and we know that. It doesn't change what we had to do anyways. Yeah, we've got to win, and San Francisco is next.”
On if he allows himself to enjoy the moments:
“For sure. Yeah, we enjoy it.”
On how fun is it to be the number one seed:
“We enjoy it until we take off from here, and then it's kind of over. We'll enjoy it today, and the old 24-hour rule, and come back to work tomorrow and get back to it.”
On what Ben Johnson does to help them get off to a good start:
“We've got our first opener plays. It doesn't mean we're always going to stick to them, but we've got plays that we want to get off the sheet pretty early that we're intent on, and I think he does a good job of setting up plays later on by doing that. He's very aware of how to start fast, that we want to start fast. I thought we did start fast today. I thought our first half was really good. I thought our second half was sub-par. Myself personally I thought was sub-par in the second half. I think we were able to overcome.”
On showing their depth on offense even with injuries:
“I don't know if we were eager. We were just ready to go play. We weren't eager to shut anyone up. Things are going to be said every week no matter what. People are going to say this, people are going to say that. You win, people say you're the greatest. You lose, people say you stink. That's how it goes in this league. Unfortunately, it only is getting worse and worse with the world we live in now. But it is what it is.”
On watching Gibbs take off the way he did:
We always knew. We always knew he could do it, and obviously it showed today. I thought he ran great. I thought he saw it great. I saw he thought it out of the backfield great. Then I thought Craig (Reynolds) and Jermar (Jefferson) were awesome, too, in their own way, and then (Sione) Vaki at the end of the half, they were making some plays. Those guys stepped in really nicely today and made it so it wasn't just him, but he did a hell of a job.”
On OL Christian Mahogany starting:
“I thought he did a great job. I don't know, but it felt like he did a great job standing back there. I know we had the false start. That wasn't on him, that was more on me. He really -- it didn't feel like it was too big for him. It felt like he was comfortable. The guys to his left and right are veterans, and he's settled in nicely with them.”
On if they all were watching the Eagles’ game on their phone:
“I had it on my phone. Everyone else seemed to have it on their phone, too. There was no TV in there.”
On the team being able to handle chasing the number one seed:
“I think we're so good at focusing on what matters and dialing back in every week, and sure, enjoying a win like this and enjoying the postgame, but then come tomorrow and Tuesday, coming right back down to earth and going back to work. I think (Head Coach) Dan (Campbell) leads the charge in that. We are so good at focusing on what matters, and we lose last week, everyone thinks we're done now, and it's like, all right, forget that, it's not even part of our process. We're going to go back to what we do, go back to work. We did just that.
One last thing. We had a little extra motivation today because it is (Senior Manager, Football Communications) Solomon's (Williams) birthday. Happy birthday, Solomon!”