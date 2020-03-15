AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

2020 Free Agency: Detroit Lions Simply Have Too Many Needs

John Maakaron

With the NFL deciding to not delay the start of free agency, teams can begin to talk to free agents Monday. 

The legal tampering period will allow the Detroit Lions to begin to address their myriad of needs. 

At first glance, it appears that general Bob Quinn and Co. have needs everywhere. 

The recent release of right tackle Rick Wagner adds yet another position that needs to addressed heading into the 2020 season. 

Starting on the offensive side of the football, Detroit should be looking for a quarterback to actually challenge Matthew Stafford. A viable backup option is an obvious need since Detroit went winless without Stafford in 2019. 

Both Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough have a history of injury. Detroit could be looking at a veteran option in free agency to add depth to the running back room. Detroit's rushing attack has simply not been good enough and should be considered a high level of need. 

Beyond 2020, none of Detroit's wide receiving corps is signed to a contract. This is considered one of the deepest wide receiver classes in recent memory, and Detroit should look to acquire future big-play threats. 

The interior of the offensive line is about to lose guard Graham Glasgow, creating a massive hole at the guard position. Outside of center Frank Ragnow and left tackle Taylor Decker, Detroit's offensive line needs a massive infusion of talent -- whether it be through the draft or free agency.

Detroit will likely move on from punter Sam Martin, and will look to bring in a more cost-effective punter moving forward.

Needless to say, on the defensive side of the football, consider every position a very high position of need. 

The interior defensive line, EDGE rushers, off-the-ball linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties all need to be upgraded. There simply is not enough depth and talent at any of these positions for fans to be comfortable moving forward.

Just like the coaching staff, the entire defense needs to be overhauled. A quick glance at the reserves on defense explains why Detroit struggled mightily all last season closing and stopping the opposition. 

Related

NT Danny Shelton Could Be Under-the-Radar Target for Lions

Ranking the 5 Best Free Agents Lions Could Target

Barry Sanders Bets on Lions to Win Lombardi Trophy

Who's the Lions Dream Free Agent?

Lions Have Released RT Rick Wagner

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NT Danny Shelton Could Be Under the Radar Target for Lions

Patriots NT Danny Shelton is poised to cash in when free agency begins. Read how he could benefit the Lions if an agreement can be reached

John Maakaron

by

Megatron888

Mock Draft: Lions Trade Darius Slay and Secure Two First-Round Picks

Detroit trades CB Darius Slay to the Bills for a third-round pick, secure two first-round picks in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Dannoc726

Ranking the 5 Best Free Agents Lions Could Target

Detroit will have over $50 million in cap space to spend this offseason. Check out who are the top free agents Detroit could target

John Maakaron

by

Megatron888

Barry Sanders Bets on Lions Winning Lombardi Trophy

Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back bets Lions to win it all at 66-1 odds

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Report: Lions Have Released Rick Wagner

Lions release veteran right tackle Rick Wagner. Read who his replacement could be on Detroit's offensive line

John Maakaron

by

Megatron888

Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison says Detroit Lions were not a good fit for him

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

Who's the Detroit Lions Dream Free Agent?

Logan Lamorandier and John Maakaron host the latest edition of the LionsMaven Podcast

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Could CB Bradley Roby Be a Real Possibility for Lions?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not CB Bradley Roby could be a free-agent target for the Lions this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Clemson S K'Von Wallace Would Upgrade Lions Secondary

Read how safety K'Von Wallace would upgrade the Lions secondary

Logan Lamorandier

Could DT Neville Gallimore Be Lions' Second-Round Pick?

Our Vito Chirco opines on whether or not former Oklahoma interior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore could be Lions' second-round selection

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1