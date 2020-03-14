NT Danny Shelton Could Be Under the Radar Target for Lions

Detroit needs upgrades all along the defensive line after a subpar 2019. One area that certainly needs to be addressed is the interior of the defensive line.

A player that general manager Bob Quinn could target is nose tackle Danny Shelton.

Shelton had a bounce-back season in 2019 for the New England Patriots. He started 14 games and secured three sacks as well as 61 tackles, both career highs.

“Danny‘s done a good job for us. His second year, I think he came in, he was in good shape, he came in with a great attitude. He’s really worked hard to do the things that we’ve asked him to do, which is a little different than what he’d done in the systems that he’d been in Cleveland," Bill Belichick said. "He tried to do that last year, I’d say this year he’s just further ahead on it. Build on the experiences that he had last year, and has given us a really good level of play inside.

“His role has actually expanded from what it was last year because he’s been able to do more things, and he’s doing the things that we’ve asked him to do at a good level. So, he’s been productive and versatile. He’s done a good job for us.”

According to scouts, he is the type of player who sets up the pass rush by forcibly collapsing the offensive line from within.

A nose tackle who stands at 6’2” and weighs 344 pounds is an ideal defensive lineman to build a defense around.

While the focus of many will be heavily on the edge pass-rusher Detroit drafts or acquires in free-agency, Shelton could be a solid addition to the interior of the Lions defensive line.

