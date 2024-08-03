Wright Working to Become 'All-Around Tight End'
Sam LaPorta may grab all the headlines among the Detroit Lions’ group of tight ends. However, you'd be fooling yourself if you thought the team's tight ends room was all about LaPorta.
Detroit's tight ends room, in fact, is much deeper than that.
Along with LaPorta, the Lions are equipped with Brock Wright, the team's likely No. 2 tight end, and James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra, Sean McKeon and Parker Hesse. Mitchell, Zylstra, McKeon and Hesse are expected to battle it out for the No. 3 tight end gig in Motown.
On Thursday, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson labeled it the “best (TE) room” that he's ever been around “from top to bottom.” And, a day later, Wright echoed a similar sentiment.
“Yeah, you can definitely feel that depth,” Wright told reporters Friday. “It's a really competitive room. All the guys come to work hard every day. And, there's really no slack. It's a great group, because we're all making each other better. So, I'm kind of looking forward to getting into these preseason games and seeing what the guys can do.”
In 2023, LaPorta caught the most passes by a rookie tight end in league history (86). Plus, he became just the third rookie at the position to amass at least 10 receiving touchdowns.
LaPorta had arguably the most successful rookie campaign for a tight end in league history. Yet, there's still room to grow for the Iowa product. And, Wright has seen LaPorta take a step forward in year No. 2.
“Once Sam came in, he's always worked hard every single day and made great strides. So, no new change in work ethic, he's always the same guy every day,” Wright said. “But, I'd say his overall knowledge and confidence of what we're trying to do, I think, has stepped up big, and he's going to be huge for us this year.”
Wright, meanwhile, recorded 13 receptions for 91 yards and a score in 14 games a season ago. It was far from a staggering stat line. Yet, Detroit valued him so much that it matched the three-year offer sheet that was given to him this offseason by the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. It resulted in a three-year, $12 million contract for Wright with the Lions.
The fourth-year tight end offers a good deal of versatility to Dan Campbell's squad, with his ability to line up as an in-line blocker and at fullback. It adds to the overall worth that Wright brings to Detroit.
“Yeah, I like to do a little bit of it all, do the in-line blocking and get a lot of work at fullback here and then also getting chances in the passing game,” Wright expressed. “So, you know, I like to just do my best to become an all-around tight end, getting better in every area I can.”