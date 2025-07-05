Analyst: Young LB is Lions' 'Building Block'
The Detroit Lions could have a changing of the guard at the linebacker position in the coming years.
Veteran Alex Anzalone did not participate in the team's offseason workout program ahead of the last year of his contract. If Anzalone does not earn a new contract, Jack Campbell could become the defense's leader for the future, beginning in 2026.
In a recent list of every NFL team's building blocks for the 2025 season, Campbell was the Lions' representative after a big second season.
“Linebacker Alex Anzalone’s status is questionable ahead of training camp. After skipping organized team activities, he made a cryptic post on Instagram," wrote Moe Moton. "If the Lions see Campbell as their long-term starter at linebacker, it could impact how they handle a potential contract dispute with Anzalone.”
Campbell stepped into a big role last year, which was his second NFL season. The Iowa product started all 17 games, including a lengthy stint as the team's defensive on-field play-caller when Anzalone went on injured reserve.
He showed plenty of aptitude in his opportunity, and should be a player the team can count on moving forward. As he looks to improve in 2025, he would benefit from improving in pass coverage.
“In 2024, Campbell led the team in tackles with 131, but he allowed a 114.4 passer rating in coverage," Moton explained. "If he flashes as a pass defender in the summer, Anzalone could be expendable in the near future.”
If Campbell makes good on higher expectations in 2025, he will cement himself as a key player and the leader of the defense.
