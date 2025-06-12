Young Offensive Lineman Trying to Emulate Lions Penei Sewell
Christian Mahogany, who is entering his second NFL season, wants to emulate one of the best young offensive lineman in the National Football League.
Detroit's 2024 sixth-round pick decided to stay in Motown to train this offseason and wants to model himself after Penei Sewell.
Mahogany and Sewell have developed a close relationship over the past 14 months.
“He never stops. He's a machine," Mahogany said. "So, I'm just trying to emulate that. It’s very hard. But, I mean, just learning from him is a very good thing for me.”
After missing a large chunk of the offseason last year due to a bout with mono, Mahogany had the opportunity to work his way into a rotational role and wound up starting in two games.
Now, with the departure of Kevin Zeitler and center Frank Ragnow's retirement, Mahogany will have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot in his second NFL season.
During the offseason workout program and organized team activities, Mahogany has been playing left guard with Tate Ratledge and Graham Glasgow working both at center and right guard.
“I’m just going to keep rolling right into it," Mahogany told reporters. "Maybe a little less football stuff, but more training, physical work, getting the body back."
The former Boston College Eagles offensive lineman shared after OTA practice last week what his mindset was heading into this past offseason.
“I gotta consistently do it. That was my mindset going into this offseason and going into camp," Mahogany said. "I’m just going to attack the day, every day. I want to continue to get better off of what you guys saw."