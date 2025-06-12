All Lions

Young Offensive Lineman Trying to Emulate Lions Penei Sewell

Detroit's young offensive lineman has developed a close relationship with Penei Sewell.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions guard Christian Mahogany (73) practices during OTA at team's Performance Center in Allen Park
Detroit Lions guard Christian Mahogany (73) practices during OTA at team's Performance Center in Allen Park / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Christian Mahogany, who is entering his second NFL season, wants to emulate one of the best young offensive lineman in the National Football League.

Detroit's 2024 sixth-round pick decided to stay in Motown to train this offseason and wants to model himself after Penei Sewell.

Mahogany and Sewell have developed a close relationship over the past 14 months.

“He never stops. He's a machine," Mahogany said. "So, I'm just trying to emulate that. It’s very hard. But, I mean, just learning from him is a very good thing for me.”

After missing a large chunk of the offseason last year due to a bout with mono, Mahogany had the opportunity to work his way into a rotational role and wound up starting in two games.

Now, with the departure of Kevin Zeitler and center Frank Ragnow's retirement, Mahogany will have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot in his second NFL season.

During the offseason workout program and organized team activities, Mahogany has been playing left guard with Tate Ratledge and Graham Glasgow working both at center and right guard.

“I’m just going to keep rolling right into it," Mahogany told reporters. "Maybe a little less football stuff, but more training, physical work, getting the body back."

The former Boston College Eagles offensive lineman shared after OTA practice last week what his mindset was heading into this past offseason.

“I gotta consistently do it. That was my mindset going into this offseason and going into camp," Mahogany said. "I’m just going to attack the day, every day. I want to continue to get better off of what you guys saw."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News