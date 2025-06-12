What Contract Extension Could Lions Offer Jameson Williams?
The Detroit Lions have several big decisions to make regarding the future of their organization, namely with players from the 2022 draft class.
In Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, the Lions drafted two foundational players in the first round of the 2022 draft. Now, however, the time is coming for the team to make significant financial commitments to both players.
By picking up both players' fifth-year options, the Lions have them under contract through the 2026 season. As a result, any extension would begin to take effect in the 2027 season.
The buzz surrounding a potential Williams extension has increased in recent days, as Lions Wire's Jeff Risdon reported that he was "extraordinarily confident" that the Alabama product could have a new deal soon.
As it currently stands, the Lions have $77 million in cap space available for the 2027 season with 33 players under contract. They have the financial wiggle room to make a strong pitch for Williams, and with his performance last season he could be due to blossom into a star in 2025.
Forecasting the official figures of Williams' potential extension is tricky, as the wideout has had one big season after his first two campaigns were inhibited by suspensions and injuries.
However, the Lions have stuck by Williams throughout his adversity and have spoke glowingly about his potential for the upcoming season.
As a result, it would be wise for the Lions to get a contract done prior to what could be an exceptional 2025 season for Williams.
The wideout, based on potential, will cash in big in 2027. When evaluating a possible comparison for his contract, it's important to note that he may just be scratching the surface of his potential.
Even though he doesn't have the statistical production of the highest-paid wideouts in the league, he could still command top-tier money.
There is one factor that could make things difficult regarding the 2027 season, and that is the fact that members of the team's 2023 draft class who do not have fifth-year options will have their new deals take effect in that same year.
As a result, Williams and Hutchinson's first year of their respective extensions would line up with that of a potential new deal for the likes of Brian Branch or Sam LaPorta.
Williams is coming off his best NFL season and just turned 24 years old. As a result, he could wind up securing more money than the likes of Deebo Samuel, Michael Pittman Jr. and Terry McLaurin based on potential despite not having the career production that they've had.
When projecting an official amount, factoring in the fifth-year option could mean shortening the length of his deal to three years rather than four.
I believe Williams could sign a three-year, $75 million contract that would keep him under contract through the 2029 season.
Within the contract, the Lions could spread out the cap hit by having a low base salary in the first year and spreading out option and signing bonuses across the duration of the contract as well as adding in two void years following the conclusion of the contract.
Contract prediction: Three-year, $75 million contract with two additional void years.