Za'Darius Smith: Dan Campbell Treats Mistakes Like 'End of the World'
New Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith did not take too long to realize why the team was currently on a seven-game winning streak and are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year.
Speaking with CBS-Detroit reporter Rachel Hopmayer this week, the 32-year-old revealed what he has learned in the one week he has spent in the locker room and out on the practice field.
Many new players joining the team have noticed that different practice habits deployed in Detroit, led by head coach Dan Campbell.
Smith quipped he already feels like he has already played a game, based on the intensity at practice.
"It's all about the attitude, man. I saw it here today at practice," said Smith. "When one guy had messed up on the play, it was like it was the end of the world. But that is what you want."
Smith commented further, "You want to have that to where the young guys know that when they come on the field, 'Hey, I can't make a mistake.' Throughout the nights and throughout the days, they can practice more. They can know exactly what their assignment is, so when they get out on the field, they know that coach, if you mess it up, coach is going to curse you out."
Advice for Aidan Hutchinson
The talented defensive end expressed he has already had conversations with Aidan Hutchinson and is sharing with him actions a defensive team captain should take to help boost team camaraderie.
"He likes to play cards. He is a card guy," said Smith. "All is love, man. Teaching him a couple of things with the camaraderie of the team. Some things to do. I know I have been a guy that when I had the (captain) patch on, I invite guys to my house on Thursday night, for Thursday Night Football. Just sprinkling a little bit of that stuff on him like, 'Bro, this is you bro. This is your defense.' You have to be doing that kind of stuff. Obviously, he is still young. He is going to grow as a player. Hopefully, I can be that light on him to help him grow as a player."