All Lions

Za'Darius Smith: Dan Campbell Treats Mistakes Like 'End of the World'

Veteran defensive lineman shared what he has learned about Lions in his first week.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end (99) Za'Darius Smith
Detroit Lions defensive end (99) Za'Darius Smith / John Maakaron, @Lions OnSI
In this story:

New Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith did not take too long to realize why the team was currently on a seven-game winning streak and are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year.

Speaking with CBS-Detroit reporter Rachel Hopmayer this week, the 32-year-old revealed what he has learned in the one week he has spent in the locker room and out on the practice field.

Many new players joining the team have noticed that different practice habits deployed in Detroit, led by head coach Dan Campbell.

Smith quipped he already feels like he has already played a game, based on the intensity at practice.

More: Aidan Hutchinson Highlights Early Rehab Workout

"It's all about the attitude, man. I saw it here today at practice," said Smith. "When one guy had messed up on the play, it was like it was the end of the world. But that is what you want."

Smith commented further, "You want to have that to where the young guys know that when they come on the field, 'Hey, I can't make a mistake.' Throughout the nights and throughout the days, they can practice more. They can know exactly what their assignment is, so when they get out on the field, they know that coach, if you mess it up, coach is going to curse you out."

Advice for Aidan Hutchinson

The talented defensive end expressed he has already had conversations with Aidan Hutchinson and is sharing with him actions a defensive team captain should take to help boost team camaraderie.

"He likes to play cards. He is a card guy," said Smith. "All is love, man. Teaching him a couple of things with the camaraderie of the team. Some things to do. I know I have been a guy that when I had the (captain) patch on, I invite guys to my house on Thursday night, for Thursday Night Football. Just sprinkling a little bit of that stuff on him like, 'Bro, this is you bro. This is your defense.' You have to be doing that kind of stuff. Obviously, he is still young. He is going to grow as a player. Hopefully, I can be that light on him to help him grow as a player."

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News