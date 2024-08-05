Zeitler, Arnold Being Evaluated for Injuries After Monday Practice
The Detroit Lions' first day of joint practices against the New York Giants was testy and physical. At the conclusion, two players are currently being evaluated for injuries.
Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler is being looked at for a shoulder injury, while rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is being evaluated for a concussion according to reports.
Arnold was observed leaving the practice field with trainers late in the day. He took a big hit from Giants' offensive tackle Andrew Thomas on a run play on the perimeter during team drills. Thomas was pulling on the play and delivered a thump on the rookie cornerback.
Monday was the first opportunity for the Lions to square off against an opponent in 2024 after two weeks of intrasquad practices. It was a competitive environment, and multiple skirmishes broke out throughout the day.
The biggest skirmish came between the Lions' offense and the Giants' defense. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a pass and had the ball poked out by Dane Belton, to which St. Brown retaliated with a shove. This incited both teams, resulting in a brawl that broke off into multiple scrums between the two teams.
Arnold was with the Lions' starting defense, working opposite Carlton Davis at the cornerback position. Zeitler, meanwhile, is expected to be the team's starting right guard. A 12-year NFL veteran, Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Lions in free agency.
The Giants and Lions will square off in practice once again Tuesday and are set to meet in the preseason opener on Thursday at MetLife Stadium.