10 Players to Watch at Lions' Joint Practices With Giants
Training camp will have a new look for the Detroit Lions over the next several days.
After completing two weeks of battling each other, the Lions are suiting up for three days of competition against the New York Giants at the team's facility in New Jersey. The two teams will square off in a practice setting Monday and Tuesday before hitting the game field for the preseason opener on Thursday.
For coach Dan Campbell, it's a chance to gain some clarity on their position battles against a new opponent.
Here are 10 players to watch during the Lions' week of competition against the Giants.
WR Daurice Fountain
Fountain has an incredible opportunity this year with the Lions. With Josh Reynolds gone, there are plenty of targets and catches available within the Lions' offense. As a result, there are several players competing for these opportunities.
To this point in training camp, Fountain's stock has risen significantly. After spending all of last year on Detroit's practice squad, he's made quite the impression on the Lions coaching staff in his first training camp with the team.
Campbell has said consistency will be a big factor in who ultimately makes the roster at the end of camp. Fountain has gotten reps with the first-team, and a good showing in New Jersey could help him greatly in his quest to stick with the Lions.
OLB Mitchell Agude
Another under-the-radar player who has made a strong impact in his first camp with the Lions has been Agude. A practice squad player after being cut by the Dolphins last year, he's showing that he has legitimate pop in his game and is capable of making an impact.
Agude has shown his pass-rush skill in team reps, but now he must display versatility and an ability to compete in the run game. If he can make plays against the Giants, he'll strengthen his case significantly as he pursues a roster spot.
QB Hendon Hooker
After a hit-and-miss start to training camp, Hooker has a prime chance to show where he's at to this point in training camp against the Giants. With Jared Goff unlikely to play in the preseason, Hooker could log plenty of reps in the game itself as well as practices this week.
Getting to see him work against a different team will be telling as to where he stands. Right now, he hasn't been able to generate enough separation from Nate Sudfeld to confidently say he'll be the backup in the regular season.
Better timing and consistent accuracy are two benchmarks that would be encouraging for the young passer. It's still early, as this is his first NFL training camp, but he needs to show more to assert himself as the team's second option behind Goff.
DL Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike checked a box with a strong start to training camp, and now he has an opportunity to showcase his development against a different team. The Washington product seems to be hitting his stride ahead of his fourth NFL season.
Injuries limited him plenty over the first three campaigns of his career, but consistent reps seem to have Onwuzurike in a good place. Joint practices offer him the chance to dominate a good opponent, and a strong showing could set him up in an excellent place moving forward.
RB Sione Vaki
Vaki continues to display small bursts of intriguing potential. His instincts got him onto Detroit's radar and led to the switch from safety to running back, so the next step is to show an understanding of the pass protections and other elements of the scheme.
The Utah product is competing with Craig Reynolds to be the team's third running back option. He has all the necessary tools to be a playmaker within the offense in spurts, but learning the nuances of the position will be vital. As a result, this week should show exactly where he stands in terms of development in his new role.
LB Jack Campbell
Campbell is no longer a rookie, but that doesn't mean he'll have his spot handed to him. The Lions want him to develop into their defensive centerpiece as the MIKE linebacker, and he will hold that role going into this week's practices.
As a result, he'll wear a leadership badge of shorts playing next to Alex Anzalone. It will be intriguing to see how he handles the middle of the field and where he's at in his development at the position. While he may not log many snaps in the preseason game, he will get plenty of valuable reps during the two days of joint practices.
K Jake Bates
Consistency will be the theme for Bates this week. He's still the only kicker on roster, but that could change if he continues to struggle.
Expectations for the UFL standout were high after his showing in the spring season, but he hasn't been able to live up to them to this point. Being the only kicker on the roster, he'll get chances to kick in pressure situations throughout practices and the preseason game.
It would be encouraging to see Bates convert on his chances that he gets throughout the week. If not, the Lions will be pressed to bring in another option to compete with the talented yet unproven kicker.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
Since the Lions began padded practices, Rakestraw has been among the best performers. He had three interceptions during the first week of pads, and is showing an understanding of Aaron Glenn's complex scheme.
It remains to be seen whether he logs more reps outside or in the slot, though Emmanuel Moseley and Amik Robertson appear to be the leaders at the nickel position. Rakestraw is building a strong resume early in training camp and can take another key step forward if he shows out against the Giants.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Whereas Fountain has taken a step forward early in camp, Peoples-Jones has struggled to assert himself amidst the crowded receiver battle. He's shown that he can perform at a high level in the NFL with an 800-plus-yard season in 2022, but has taken some third-team reps in camp thus far.
Against the Giants, Peoples-Jones has a chance to find his groove. He has the most proven NFL production besides Raymond among the competitors for the third spot, but must show his capabilities this week or risk falling behind in the battle.
DE Mathieu Betts
Betts is an ever-intriguing player who will get a new taste of competition in the joint practices. After being intrigued with his talents in the spring, the Lions tried him out at the SAM linebacker spot. He seemingly struggled with that and Detroit has taken some of that off his plate as a result.
The CFL standout still has plenty of pass-rush juice and is capable of being a contributor on the defensive line. As he takes on the Giants, showing his abilities and making plays will help his case as he tries to make the Lions' final roster.