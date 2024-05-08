All Lions

NFL Schedule Expected to Be Released May 15

The 2024 NFL schedule will soon be released.

John Maakaron

Apr 25, 2025; Detroit, MI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell brings up local music artist Eminem ahead of the start of the NFL Draft.
Apr 25, 2025; Detroit, MI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell brings up local music artist Eminem ahead of the start of the NFL Draft. / Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY Sports
The question on the minds of the NFL world has finally been answered. 

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, supporters of the Detroit Lions and fans across the league have wondered when the new schedule will be released. After weeks of speculation, it has been announced that the new schedule will officially drop on Wednesday, May 15.

The league has made a habit of releasing the schedule on the second Thursday of May in recent years. The release has turned into an event with a plethora of coverage. NFL Network hosts a special, and there are rampant leaks and speculation regarding when teams will face each other. 

This year, anticipation for the Lions' schedule is at a fever-pitched level. The team is coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship game. After free agency and the draft, Detroit is among the few teams with a realistic opportunity to win the Super Bowl. 

In 2023, Detroit secured their first NFC North division title in 30 years. With how the schedule is assembled, Dan Campbell and his roster will now be tasked with playing a first-place schedule this season. 

Among the most anticipated games are matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. Detroit will play eight games against playoff teams from a year ago.

With NFC North teams vying to dethrone the Lions, the home and away contests against the Packers, Bears and Vikings should be hotly contested. Supporters of the division teams have been going back and forth online, slinging insults and making their claims about why their favorite team will be atop the standings when the season concludes.

Follow along with All Lions, as we will have comprehensive coverage of the Lions 2024 schedule, including game-by-game predictions.

