Observations: Jack Campbell Intercepts Goff Twice, Offense Falters
The Detroit Lions kicked off mandatory minicamp Tuesday with the first of three consecutive workouts at the team facility in Allen Park.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said minicamp workouts will be the conclusion of the work for the veteran players, with the last of the team's OTA sessions set up to be focused on younger members of the roster.
Detroit's third-year head coach explained that he wanted to take advantage of the time with the veterans and focus on special situations. Campbell indicated this week will be focused on getting the team work in situational drills and the red zone, as they look to adapt to unique game scenarios on both sides of the ball.
When Amon-Ra St. Brown made a one-handed grab in the end zone early in practice, it appeared to be a day the offense would rebound after lackluster performances in OTAs.
Unfortunately, the defense got the best of the offense by intercepting the football four times and forcing what would have been numerous sacks.
Here are observations from the Lions' first practice of mandatory minicamp.
Joseph's strong spring
The Lions took part in red zone drills Tuesday afternoon, with the defense once again coming up with numerous key plays.
Notre Dame product Brandon Joseph continues to get looks with the first team while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are sidelined, and he took advantage of his opportunity. Joseph intercepted Jared Goff during the first set of team drills.
Campbell explained that the Lions have seen true growth from the safety since last season, when he spent the entire regular season on the practice squad. Joseph had 10 interceptions over his last three collegiate seasons, an example of the instincts that he brings.
"I think it does. I think it's intelligence but it's instincts too," Campbell said. "He's got a knack for, he can kind of play off the quarterback here, he can get a feel for where his help's at, manipulate the quarterback a little bit. So he certainly has that, now it's just growth within our system."
Offense struggles mightily
Hendon Hooker continued his hit-and-miss performance during open sessions of practice.
Later in practice, Hooker threw a pick-six to Khalil Dorsey during a situational drill. He also displayed a habit of holding onto the ball a touch too long. He would've taken a sack from Levi Onwuzurike during one rep if the play had been live.
His best stretch was during seven-on-seven drills when he found Sione Vaki in the end zone. The rookie running back made a diving catch in the end zone. Hooker's best toss was when he zipped a pass to Maurice Alexander for a score followed by a touchdown toss to Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Jared Goff struggled in situational drills. He was picked off by Joseph earlier in practice, then threw another to Jack Campbell in a drill that saw the offense start at their own 20-yard line, down 24-20. He completed three passes, one to Amon-Ra St. Brown and two to Sam LaPorta. Both completions to LaPorta were separated by spikes during the hurry-up drill.
Facing a second-and-10 after the spike from the 32-yard line, Goff's pass deflected off a helmet and into the hands of Campbell.
It was the first of two interceptions for Campbell, who would get another during seven-on-seven drills.
Rookie report
Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu had flashes in practice, including run-blocking reps in which he drove his opponent back several yards with an initial pop and drive. However, his footwork was shaky when in his pass-protection sets.
"I anticipate that we're gonna have a guy where, when we come into camp, it's gonna take a dip," Campbell said. "And then, we're gonna start seeing signs of life here. Now when? I don't know. But it'll come. You've gotta break them down and build them back up, and that's what Hank's doing right now."
Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has impressed with his versatility early in offseason workouts. Despite his undersized nature, he appears to have a knack for pressuring the quarterback. He was double-teamed at points during Tuesday's practice.
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was also in action throughout the day, though he was matched up with third-team wideouts for seven-on-seven work. He did not shy away from being physical, as Isaiah Williams was seen pushed to the ground by the rookie late in practice.
Williams was able haul in a touchdown from Nate Sudfeld during red-zone drills. Running back Sione Vaki also brought in a pair of scores from Hooker, including a diving catch out of the backfield.
Notes
1.) Kalif Raymond had a strong day at minicamp, as he was the recipient of several targets and touchdown passes during team drills. In the first set of seven-on-seven drills, Raymond caught two touchdowns from Goff with Joseph in coverage. Jameson Williams was bumped off his route by safety Ifeatu Melifonwu on the first rep of seven-on-seven drills.