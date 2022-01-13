Barry Sanders: Lions Showed Lots of 'Fight' for Dan Campbell

Barry Sanders is hopeful the Detroit Lions can put things all together to have more success in the next few seasons.

The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff believe the foundation for future success has been steadily built over the past 12 months.

“We stuck with our plan,” general manager Brad Holmes told reporters at his latest media session Tuesday to wrap-up the 2021 season. “We let these young guys play and get valuable experience. At the end of the day, we did lay a good foundation. Now it’s hard to practice the patience at times to stick with the plan, but it’s a multi-year plan, it’s for sustained success and I believe we did lay the foundation.”

Barry Sanders appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday to share his takeaways from head coach Dan Campbell's first season in Motown.

Like many, Sanders was impressed with the team's fight all season long.

In 2021, the Lions secured victories over the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals, two teams preparing for the upcoming playoffs.

“I think there’s definitely some positives the Lions can take from this season,” Sanders said. “We saw a lot of fight and guys playing their hearts out to the very end.”

Cream of the crop at running back in 2021

The Hall of Fame running back also touched on what makes NFL coaches fail at connecting with players and which running backs he felt were at the top of their game this season.

“The NFL has a lot of great young running back talent. You look at what Jonathan Taylor did this year. I’m sure Derrick Henry will be back next year bigger and stronger than ever," Sanders explained. "I think he may be playing in the playoffs. You look at Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs -- there’s a lot of good talent out there. But, I think you put Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry at the top of that list.”

