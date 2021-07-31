Look: Detroit Lions Support QB Watching Wife Compete at Olympics
The Detroit Lions have already started to bond as a team.
Early in training camp, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff have participated in drills with the players, including up-down exercises.
Another opportunity to bond occurred late Friday evening, as backup quarterback David Blough's wife Melissa Gonzalez competed in the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Late in his Friday media session, Campbell was asked if the team would hold a watch party.
Campbell revealed Saturday that it would be a great idea to gather the team and watch the Olympics at the practice facility.
Then, on Friday evening, members of the Lions held a watch party to witness Gonzalez run a 55.32, a Colombian national record.
Recommended Lions Articles
Why Anthony Lynn Could Be Sneaky-Good Hire
Read more on why Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn could end up being a sneaky-good hire made by the organization.
4 Advantages of the Lions Running a 3-4 Defense
Read more on the four advantages of the Detroit Lions running a 3-4 defense in 2021.
Look: Jamaal Williams Has Two Reporters Play Roshambo
Jamaal Williams found a unique way to determine which reporter got to ask a question first.
In the video, Blough is shown demonstrating a type of nervous excitement that any close family member would have while rooting on a loved one.
As the race concluded, Blough jumped for excitement, and received a loud and passionate ovation from his teammates.
"You don't always get these type of experiences, but to me, that embodies enjoying the ride, because that was pretty cool," Campbell said Saturday. "It was a moment. I can tell you that."
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more