Look: Detroit Lions Support QB Watching Wife Compete at Olympics

Quarterback David Blough gets emotional watching his wife compete at the 2021 Olympics.
The Detroit Lions have already started to bond as a team. 

Early in training camp, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff have participated in drills with the players, including up-down exercises. 

Another opportunity to bond occurred late Friday evening, as backup quarterback David Blough's wife Melissa Gonzalez competed in the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. 

Late in his Friday media session, Campbell was asked if the team would hold a watch party. 

Campbell revealed Saturday that it would be a great idea to gather the team and watch the Olympics at the practice facility. 

Then, on Friday evening, members of the Lions held a watch party to witness Gonzalez run a 55.32, a Colombian national record.

In the video, Blough is shown demonstrating a type of nervous excitement that any close family member would have while rooting on a loved one. 

As the race concluded, Blough jumped for excitement, and received a loud and passionate ovation from his teammates. 

"You don't always get these type of experiences, but to me, that embodies enjoying the ride, because that was pretty cool," Campbell said Saturday. "It was a moment. I can tell you that."

