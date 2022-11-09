Kerby Joseph Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Lions rookie wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time ever.

Detroit Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday morning, after an impressive performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

The talented defensive back is the first rookie from the Lions to ever earn the NFC award.

Joseph recorded 10 tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions in the Lions’ 15-9 win over Green Bay.

He is one of only two players to record 10 tackles and two interceptions in a single game this season.

He is the third defensive back from of the University of Illinois to win the award, joining Vontae Davis (2002) and Keith Taylor (1989).

Earlier this season, Amon-Ra St. Brown won NFC Offensive Player of the Week, after a stellar performance against the Washington Commanders.

"I dream about it. I’ve envisioned it. I pray about it. I do everything I can possibly do. I know it’s coming," Joseph told All Lions during his first training camp, when asked about securing interceptions in the NFL. "You’ve just gotta keep believing and taking every step in order to receive that gift. And, every interception, every turnover I get, I feel like is a blessing from God. I’m just thankful for the experience I’m getting with the vets and stuff like that. They’re just helping me better my vision, because I know my time is coming."

