Lions Camp Highlight: Jameson Williams' Jaw-Dropping Touchdown
Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed he anticipated wideout Jameson Williams would compete for the No. 2 wideout position.
After missing part of his sophomore campaign due to suspension, the former first-round pick has steadily improved, as his mindset and approach to playing in the NFL has become more professional.
The organization has often preached patience with the former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver, as many wondered why the team would invest a high draft pick on a player returning from injury.
This past offseason, Williams added strength and worked on his route-running. With an improved mindset and his natural ability, Ben Johnson has an added weapon to deploy in his scheme.
At practice, Goff and Williams are steadily growing their connection, as the speedy wideout is regularly winning reps and is beating the Lions defensive backs.
On Tuesday, Williams excited the fanbase with a touchdown scored in a one-on-one rep against cornerback Kindle Vildor.
Williams faked a post route and left Vildor in the dust, as he planted and quickly got open in the middle of the end zone.
Supporters quickly took to social media to share their excitement about Williams' potential this season.
"People are going to be shook at the leap Jameson Williams takes this year," posted one supporter.
Another expressed, "Jameson Williams will break out in 2024. Save this tweet."
The Lions will conduct their final full practice that media can attend Wednesday, August 21 at the team's Allen Park facility.
