3 Wideouts Lions Could Target after Roster Cuts
With just one more preseason game to go (Saturday against Pittsburgh), the Lions have still yet to resolve their receiver dilemma.
While the organization is equipped with multiple viable candidates for the "X" receiver position, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Daurice Fountain have not done quite enough to secure the gig.
Subsequently, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes could be in the market for a pass-catcher after roster cuts are made around the league.
If such occurs, here are three wideouts that Holmes and the Lions could target.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Buffalo Bills
Valdes-Scantling is a big-bodied receiver (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) that would fit right in as Detroit's No. 3 wideout.
He recorded 21 receptions for 315 yards and a touchdown last season, plus he has a couple of 685-plus-yard receiving seasons to his name (2020 with Green Bay and 2022 with Kansas City).
Notably, he had a touchdown catch late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.
Now with the Buffalo Bills, he could be the odd man out due to the team's crowded receivers room, according to The Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox
. It's a group of pass-catchers which includes Khalil Shakir and offseason acquisitions Curtis Samuel, Chase Claypool, K.J. Hamler and rookie Keon Coleman.
If Valdes-Scantling is let go by the Bills, Detroit should pounce right away and acquire the veteran wideout.
Robert Woods, Houston Texans
Just like Valdes-Scantling, Woods is a veteran receiver that would greatly enhance the quality of the Lions’ receiving corps.
Woods, who is getting ready to enter his 12th NFL season, had his best seasons as a pro with the L.A. Rams. This is when he played with present Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff.
For three straight seasons (2018-2020), Goff and Woods connected with each other at least 86 times for a minimum of 936 yards. Additionally, in two of those seasons (2018 and 2019), Woods went north of 1,000 receiving yards with Goff throwing him passes.
As the numbers indicate, they had a great chemistry during their time together with the Rams. Thus, I believe Woods would be a high-quality pickup for the Lions, if the Texans decide to part ways with him.
David Bell, Cleveland Browns
Bell, a third-round pick of the Browns in 2022, wouldn't be as attractive of a free-agent pickup by the Lions as the other two receivers mentioned above.
However, if the Browns were to part ways with the Purdue product, he'd be worth taking a look at.
Bell, who finished with 1,286 receiving yards in his final season with the Boilermakers, will be just 23 years old entering the 2024 campaign. Plus, he does possess a solid amount of size, being listed at 6-foot-1, 212 pounds by Pro Football Reference.
So, the upside is there with Bell, and he'd fit right in with Detroit's young group of receivers. I just wouldn't guarantee that he'd beat out the likes of Kalif Raymond and one-time Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for the No. 3 WR job.
Yet, if Cleveland cuts Bell, it still wouldn't hurt Brad Holmes to give the third-year pro a look.