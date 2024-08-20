Kalif Raymond Earns Respect as Lions Third Wide Receiver
After practice Tuesday, two wideouts remained on the field long after players departed, working to keep their skills sharp.
Along with rookie Isaiah Williams, Kalif Raymond smiled and laughed, as the balls from the JUGS machine appeared to be launching higher and higher, making each reception from his knees that much more difficult.
Raymond is a player that understands each day presents an opportunity to get better, as he feels he is in a "race" to improve before the season officially kicks off.
Dan Campbell was asked prior to practice why more isn't being said about the veteran wideout being concretely named the third wideout on the depth chart.
"He is receiver three right now I just, I think the idea has always been, we love Leaf as a returner, and Leaf brings leaf brings a different skill set to the receiver position. He's got a little gadgetry. He's got some quickness underneath, and he's a returner," said Campbell. "To maximize both, boy you’d love 20 plays a game, 25 plays a game. So, we’d rather not play him 65 plays a game, but we will if we have to. So yeah, he's receiver three right now, and that's fine.
"But that's why it would be nice to have somebody step up, because that just helps the room," Campbell commented further. "And I think it makes everybody a little more potent, that's all. But yes, we trust Leaf very much."
Detroit still covets a big-bodied "X" receiver to potentially be able to withstand more reps and to give Goff another big target in the red zone.
The coaching staff hopes either Daurice Fountain, Donovan Peoples-Jones or Kaden Davis cements the position, but question marks still remain, which could force Brad Holmes to look outside the organization.
"We’re looking all through the waiver wires, and Brad Holmes and his department are looking at everything," Campbell said. "So, we’re going to find the best guy that fits us, whether it’s here or somewhere else. And certainly, I’d like it to be here with these guys that have been working and giving what they’ve got, and so we’re going to give them an opportunity to do that.”
After finally ending his practice, Raymond humbly expressed his desire to keep growing as a player, even if he is being praised by Goff, Campbell or other teammates.
"Just keep working, sir. That's it. Gotta keep working," Raymond said, when asked about Campbell's comments Tuesday. "I've got a lot of room to grow, a lot of stuff I've still gotta work on and it's a race to get better come September 8."
Before having to lift after practice and attend meetings, this writer asked Raymond his "why" for grinding and putting in all the extra work after practice.
"Cause I'm not the only reason I'm here," Raymond explained. "I've had a lot of help along the way. I figure I'll repay that back, just give everything I can for the people that got me here."