Everything Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Said After Defeating Cowboys

Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said, after defeating the Dallas Cowboys, 44-30, at Ford Field on Thursday Night Football.

On what the big message was in practice this week:

“Yeah, it was good. It felt like we kind of got back to who we are earlier in the week, addressed a lot of what happened in that Packers game, what went wrong, what we could have done better. I think you could see an uptick in urgency from everybody. It was good.”

On if a lot of passing plays was part of the game plan:

“Yeah, part of it. I don’t know if we wanted it to be that lopsided, but we definitely wanted to get after them through the air, and I thought we did.”

On if Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown playing was a big lift to the team:

“Yeah, I think so. And I think -- obviously his play speaks for itself tonight, but bigger than anything is everyone knowing what he’s kind of dealing with, and him being like, ‘I’m going to be out there,’ and figuring out a way to get out there. Not many guys built like him.”

On what it meant to the team to see Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown play today:

“Yeah, he’s that type of guy. It was cool to see him say, ‘You’re not going to keep me off the field,’ type of thing. Earlier in the week though, it was truly, I believe 50/50, if not less than that, and as the week went on, he was like, ‘I’m playing, I’m playing, I’m playing.’ And, sure enough, he got out there and played well.”

On the pass play to Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the final 10 minutes of the game:

“Yeah, I loved the call. I really did, I thought that was awesome by (Lions Head Coach) Dan (Campbell). He’s our guy. And the way they were playing the run, they were so downhill, you don’t want to wait until third down when they know you’re going to potentially throw it, you do it on second down. It was a great call, he was wide open, and made a great play.”

On not taking Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs for granted:

“Yeah. It’s hard not to take him for granted. He’s just – he’s so good every week, and does a great job in everything we ask him. I think we would’ve probably wanted to get more from him in the run game, there just wasn’t much there. But the pass game and him being able to get into the end zone was awesome. And I thought (Lions RB David Montgomery) D-Mo ran incredibly. He complemented him really well, and when he came in it was really good.”

On Lions WR Jameson Williams’ evolution:

“Awesome. It’s awesome. It really is. He’s becoming that player we always knew he could be over the course of the season. He’s as reliable of a guy as I’ve ever played with at this point. Third down, fourth down, don’t matter. He’ll make the play, he’ll show up. He’s an energy guy, he’s a juice guy, he’s confident right now, he’s on his details. He’s doing everything right. It’s awesome.”

On the offensive line’s play today:

“Yeah, I thought they settled in really nicely. I know they were playing around with the left guard there, with (Lions OL Trystan) Colon and (Lions OL Miles) Frazier, but both guys settled in nicely. There were some mistakes certainly that want to be cleaned up, but for the most part did a good job.”

On not having back-to-back losses in three years:

“Yeah, I think it is a kind of culmination of who we are. I don’t think that happens on accident. I think it was what, 15 times now in a row that it’s happened? Yeah, I don’t think it happens on accident. It’s who we are, it’s what we believe in. I think when those losses happen, they suck, but we do as good a job as any team of learning from that and coming back the next week and putting our head down.”

On the debate of whether or not he was throwing the ball away or overthrew Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa at the end of the first half:

“I mean, who’s debating? People on Twitter? Yeah, so, if I could have had like a split second longer, I would have thrown him a touchdown. I just wanted to get rid of the ball at that point. I didn’t want to take a sack. I wanted it back when I got to the sideline, to be able to put it out there, I was just throwing a him-or-nobody ball. It ended up being out of bounds, but yeah, I would have liked to put that in the end zone.”

On how it feels to beat the Cowboys at home:

“Yeah, it was great. It was great. I thought our fans showed up. It was awesome, it really was. Yeah, being able to beat them – they’re as hot a team as there is in our league right now, and you know, maybe we can become that right now.”

On if the team having its back to the wall elevates intensity:

“Sure, I think so. Yeah, I think it does. And I think, you know, if we do this correctly over this last little stretch of the season, we want to kind of be doing this right now. Like, OK, we just scored 44, our defense played well, we won that game. We want to kind of be on this up ramp, by the time we hit the Playoffs where we’re this dangerous team who can kind of go toe to toe with anybody. That’s what you want and we’re right there. If we’re able to win one at a time, who knows what can happen. There’s plenty of games left, and we’re playing well. But – sorry, to answer your question, yes. It does uptick things a little bit and gives us a little bit more motivation.”

