Lions Were Top-Rated Game on CBS, NBC, ABC, Amazon in 2024
The Detroit Lions were the No. 1-rated game on multiple television broadcast networks in 2024.
Speaking at the annual league meetings, team president Rod Wood expressed he again expects the Lions to be featured in a plethora of primetime games in 2025.
"Other than the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game on Fox, we were the No. 2 Fox game, the No. 1 CBS game, the No. 1 ABC game, the No. 1 Amazon game, the No. 1 NBC game," Wood said. "So, we were the No.1-rated TV game on every network except for Fox. We were two. It's not just good for us, it's obviously good for the networks. I'm sure, because of that, we'll have more primetime games."
Wood expressed the team having a popular head coach and the hunger of the fans to finally win a Super Bowl have been fueling the organization's surging popularity.
"I think Dan is a big part of it. He's a beloved coach," said Wood. "I think fans can relate to him, want him to be the coach of their team. I think the fact that we're an exciting team on offense, score a lot of points, run an occasional trick play people like, all that feeds into it.
"And I just think our fans are so hungry because they've been rooting for this for so long. Let's just get to the next step and really put this over the top."
Lions could play on Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2025
NFL games played on Christmas have been a ratings success for the league.
With streaming services getting in the mix to broadcast games, the Lions may be asked to play in more than just the Thanksgiving Day Classic.
"You know, Christmas this year falls on a Thursday. I think there's probably going to be a full day of NFL games, including a couple on Netflix, like last year, and Thursday Night Football, maybe on Amazon," Wood commented.
Despite Detroit playing on Thanksgiving annually, Wood did not rule out the Lions being one of the teams scheduled to play on Christmas.
"I know we're a big TV draw, so I wouldn't rule out that they might ask us to do it," Wood said. "I do think, for our fans, asking them to give up Thanksgiving and Christmas to come to a (home) game is a big ask, so I've tried to avoid it. But, we'll see what schedule comes out."