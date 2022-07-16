Skip to main content

AllLions: NFL Highlights Barry Sanders' Most Epic Plays

Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders turned 54 years old.

In honor of his 54th birthday, the most epic plays of Barry Sanders' 10-year professional football career were highlighted in the latest "NFL Throwback" video featured on NFL.com.

According to The Spun, "Sanders had an incredible career with the Detroit Lions, rushing for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. Over the course of his journey, Sanders won the Heisman Trophy, was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year twice, made the Pro Bowl 10 times, won an MVP award, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

After his illustrious career concluded, Sanders ended up as the fourth all-time leading rusher in the history of the NFL. 

Many argue that had he not abruptly retired, he could have easily held the all-time mark. 

Here is a look at other Lions' news making it's way on the internet this weekend. 

  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's LionsWire explored how the Lions lack of proven talent has become evident based on positional ranking lists that have mostly excluded members of the roster.  
  • Tim Twentyman of detroitlions.com continues his 2022 training camp preview with a look at the wide receivers unit. 
  • Woodward Sports explored why rookie Aidan Hutchinson is destined to become a star in the NFL. 
  • Bleacher Report explored why cornerback Amani Oruwariye is the Lions best-kept secret.
  • PFF revealed the best wide receivers in the red zone last season. Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown made the list and came in at No. 8. 
  • New Lions beat writer Colton Pouncy of The Athletic joined Matt Dery on a recent edition of the Locked on Lions podcast. 

