Where Detroit Lions Rank in Total Miles Traveled in 2026

The Detroit Lions do not have the same luxury this season of benefitting from a light travel schedule as they did in 2025.

Last year, Detroit traveled 11,411 miles, which was the fourth-lowest travel distance in the entire National Football League.

Only Cincinnati, (8,753), Buffalo (10,456) and Baltimore (10,647) traveled less last season.

According to bookies.com, Dan Campbell's squad will travel 18,958 miles this year.

Clearly, a trip to Germany in November is going to tack on a significant amount of miles to Detroit's overall tally.

Despite playing in an International Series game this year, Detroit's travel miles ranks at No. 15.

San Francisco leads the league this year with 38,105 travel miles, followed by the Los Angeles Rams with 34,847.

The teams that travel the fewest this year are the Jets (14,038), the Packers (12,673), Tampa Bay (12,185), the Bears (10,676), Browns (9,073) and Panthers (8,740).

Detroit travels the most miles in the division. Minnesota travels 14,852 miles this year (25th).

As prediction market analyst Bill Speros explained, "The 32 NFL teams travel 628,873 miles this season. That equals 25.2 trips around the circumference of the Earth, or 2.63 times the distance to the Moon. Six teams will travel more than the distance around the earth the equator: 24,901 miles."

This year, the league is expanding their reach even further overseas.

In 2025, the league will play a record-breaking nine games across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums.

“The 2026 NFL season will feature our most expansive and ambitious international slate yet, with regular-season games spanning Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, major events and international. “This year’s record-breaking schedule will see a host of world-class NFL franchises and star athletes play in some of the most iconic sporting venues in the world, underlying the league’s global growth vision and bringing our fans internationally closer to the game than ever before.”

Detroit last played overseas back in 2015, a disappointing 45-10 loss at Wembley Stadium to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The furthest West Detroit travels to play is to Arizona to face the Cardinals.

BREAKING: The 32 NFL teams travel 628,873 miles this season. That equals 25.2 trips around the circumference of the Earth, or 2.63 times the distance to the Moon.



Six teams will travel more than the distance around the earth the equator - 24,901 miles.



Story In Comments 🔽 pic.twitter.com/0rTexrWD8n — Bill Speros (@billsperos) May 13, 2026

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