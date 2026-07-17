3 Reasons Why Lions' Super Bowl Window May Be Closed

The 2025 season was a disappointment for the Detroit Lions.

On the heels of back-to-back division titles, the Lions fell short of their high aspirations and missed the postseason with a 9-8 record. They had to deal with a tough schedule and a busload of bad injury luck, but ultimately were unable to overcome this adversity.

As the calendar turns to 2026, the Lions have their minds set on getting back to business with hopes of getting right back in the mix of competing for a Lombardi Trophy. However, it won't be easy to get back to that level, and the Lions have some challenges ahead of them.

Here are three reasons why the Lions' window to win a Super Bowl may be closed in 2026.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: 3 Reasons Why Super Bowl Window is Still Open

Offseason turmoil

The Lions have had to deal with several distractions this offseason. Before free agency started, they released Taylor Decker, as a contract dispute with the veteran became public. They also released center Graham Glasgow, and let linebacker Alex Anzalone walk in free agency.

While the Lions are steadfast in their belief that they have the leaders in their organization to account for these departures, there could be some early hiccups as some players adapt to their new roles. Additionally, more turmoil was added recently with the legal matter and subsequent release of Terrion Arnold.

Detroit is also navigating injury concerns with the safety position, as both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are dealing with ailments that carry uncertain return dates.

With the uncertainty and change swirling, the 2026 season will be a big one for the Lions to quell some of these concerns and prove that last year was a fluke.

Offensive inconsistency

The Lions have one of the deepest array of offensive playmakers in the league. However, many of these players were on the roster last year and they struggled with inconsistency throughout the year. Even though the group finished fourth in scoring last year, Campbell felt change was necessary and let coordinator John Morton go.

Now, new coordinator Drew Petzing faces big expectations in his first season in the role. He has plenty of talent at his disposal, but striking the right chord will be very important as he looks to get more consistency out of unit.

A big part of this will be more production up front from the offensive line. Detroit has made some moves to address this, bringing in three interior offensive linemen who should challenge for starting spots. Additionally, Penei Sewell will move to the left side and either veteran Larry Borom or rookie Blake Miller will assume the right tackle position.

Getting rid of the inconsistency offensively would go a long way toward stabilizing the Lions amongst the ranks of the contending in the NFC.

Divisional challenges

The Lions have always believed under Campbell that the best way to make a run in the postseason is to win the division and start that journey with a home playoff game. However, that will be tough to do in what is by many accounts the toughest division in football.

Last year, all four NFC North teams finished with winning records. The Bears, under the leadership of former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, took the division by storm while the Packers found their way into the seventh seed. The Vikings swept Detroit, even amidst subpar quarterback play that has been addressed this offseason.

The six games the Lions play in the division this year will ultimately decide their fate. If they go 2-4 against divisional opponents as they did in 2025, it could spell doom for their chances to contend. However, if they're able to take a bigger hold on the division as they did each of the prior two years, they could be right back on their way to contending.