Where Detroit Lions Stand in NFC North in 2026

The NFC North division is shaping up to be once again one of the NFL's most competitive divisions.

Last year, all four teams finished above .500, with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions narrowly missing the postseason despite finishing at the bottom of the division. As a result, none of the teams feel like they're entering the upcoming season out of contention for the division title.

Here's a look at what each of the other three NFC North teams did during the offseason, and how the division appears to be taking shape in 2026. Teams are listed in order of their finish last season.

Chicago Bears

Notable additions: C Garrett Bradbury, LB Devin Bush, S Coby Bryant, DT Neville Gallimore, WR Kalif Raymond.

Notable departures: C Drew Dalman, WR D.J. Moore, LB Tremaine Edmunds, S Kevin Byard, S Jonathan Owens.

Biggest offseason storylines: Can Caleb Williams continue to ascend as a passer in the NFL? He showed plenty of growth in his second NFL season, and demonstrated that his creativity works just fine after concerns about it in his first year.

With former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leading the way, the Bears are looking to repeat in the division. Losing Moore will be tough, but the team has belief in Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III.

The retirement of Dalman was a surprise, with the team immediately targeting former Patriots center Bradbury in a trade. If Chicago's offensive line can hold up, they'll be dangerous once again in the NFC North. After last year's success, however, they definitely will not be a surprise.

Green Bay Packers

Notable additions: DL Javon Hargrave, CB Benjamin St. Juste, LB Zaire Franklin, WR Skyy Moore,

Notable departures: OT Rasheed Walker, OL Elgton Jenkins, WR Romeo Doubs, EDGE Rashan Gary, WR Dontayvion Wicks, QB Malik Willis.

Biggest offseason storylines: Last year, the Packers made a massive move at the start of the regular season with the decision to trade for Micah Parsons. Fast forward to this year, and it's expected that Parsons will miss the start of the year rehabbing a torn ACL.

As a result, the Packers will be looking for pass-rush production heading into the 2026 season. Lukas Van Ness is an intriguing option, but the team dealt another possible option to Dallas in Rashan Gary.

The Packers will also have to account for losses on offense, including a pair of linemen in Walker and Jenkins and a pair of key receivers in Doubs and Wicks. There's also some uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs, who is currently under investigation but practiced throughout the team's offseason workouts.

Though there have been plenty of changes, Jordan Love remains a consistent player behind center. There's still talent around him, and the team is counting on a second-year leap from Matthew Golden at receiver.

Minnesota Vikings

Notable additions: QB Kyler Murray, WR Jauan Jennings, CB James Pierre, DL Isiahh Loudermilk, P Johnny Hekker.

Notable departures: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, WR Jalen Nailor, RB Ty Chandler, DL Javon Hargrave.

Biggest offseason storylines: After a step backwards in 2025, the VIkings have re-evaluated their quarterback room and brought in Murray to compete with 2024 top-10 pick J.J. McCarthy. The veteran seems to have the leg up on the youngster at this stage of the offseason.

Murray has plenty of upside, as he's a proven quarterback who has struggled in recent years in part due to injuries. However, if he can unlock his abilities under Kevin O'Connell the connection between him and Justin Jefferson could be dangerous.

The Vikings did take some tough losses on the defensive side, such as Greenard and Hargrave, yet it was mostly a quiet offseason for them. Time will tell whether or not the gamble on Murray works, as that's a decision that could determine the Vikings' fate in 2026.

Where Lions stack up

On paper, the Lions' roster still may be the best in the division. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Penei Sewell all have cases to be the best in the division at their position on offense. Additionally, Aidan Hutchinson and the tandem of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph could say the same on defense.

The challenge for Detroit will be consistency, as they were in the same position last year from a roster standpoint. If the team can get consistent performances particularly offensively, they'll be in position to surge back to the top of the division.

Last season, the Lions lost four division games for the first time since Campbell's first season. Much of their success has had to do with dominating in the division over the course of his tenure as coach, and if they can get back to that in 2026 it should bode well for their chances to not just win the division, but make another playoff run.