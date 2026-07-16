4 Lions Who Are Set to be First Time Pro Bowl Selections in 2026

The Detroit Lions have been well-represented in the Pro Bowl in recent years.

As the team has enjoyed its renaissance, they've had several players earn Pro Bowl honors. This group includes the likes of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell.

However, for all the players who have earned Pro Bowl honors, there are still several more who have yet to earn this level of accolades. Heading into the 2026 season, there are multiple contenders who could make their first appearance at the Pro Bowl games this year.

Here are four Lions who could be in line to make their first Pro Bowl appearance in 2026.

WR Jameson Williams

Williams has emerged as a complete receiver heading into his fifth season. He has broken the mold of speedster that he entered the league with, and has earned the trust of the coaching staff with his consistency.

The Alabama product has been exceptionally reliable to the tune of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and appears primed to take another step in 2026. He's the team's second option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, but brings an elite element of speed and has showcased improved hands.

If Williams can stack big games in 2026, his national popularity will skyrocket and as a result should see him represent the team in this year's Pro Bowl.

C Cade Mays

The Lions signed Mays to a three-year deal this offseason with hopes of him being the center of the future. After Frank Ragnow's retirement last year, the Lions are counting on him to provide the stability that they were missing in 2025.

Detroit views Mays as an ascending player in the league, as he is still relatively new both to the position and starting in the NFL. He will play a vital role in the team's offensive line playing the pivot position, and has demonstrated that he's capable of playing at a high level.

If Mays takes the step the Lions hope he will in this role, he could have a big season paving run lanes for Jahmyr Gibbs. This could lead to the Lions being near the top in the league in rushing, which would create an opportunity for him to earn accolades as a result.

DT Alim McNeill

Injuries have prevented McNeill from fully ascending to the level of Pro Bowl recognition. He was playing well enough to merit recognition both in 2023 and 2024, but each year a knee injury derailed his progress.

In 2023, McNeill looked the part of a Pro Bowl selection before suffering a knee injury that would cause him to miss four games. The following year, he was on pace again before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

Now, McNeill could be in position to fully unlock his potential. He appears fully healthy, and as a result has the explosiveness that is a huge part of his game.

S Kerby Joseph

Joseph was snubbed from the Pro Bowl in 2024, as even though he led the NFL in interceptions and earned First Team All-Pro honors, he was just an alternate for the Pro Bowl. Some of that, some believe, has to do with the reputation he had developed as a player who sought to injure opponents.

There is also a big question mark surrounding Joseph and his future, as he missed the final 11 games of last season with a knee injury. There is uncertainty surrounding his return, as the team stocked up on safety depth and Dan Campbell admitted he's unsure when Joseph will return.

However, there's no question that if Joseph returns to full health he's capable of being one of the best safeties in the league. If he can get back to roaming the back half of the defense and attacking the ball, Joseph should be right back in the Pro Bowl mix in 2026.