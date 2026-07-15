What Lions 2026 Offensive Madden Ratings Should Be

With the start of a new NFL season on the horizon, so too is the release of the latest edition of Madden.

Since 1998, Madden has been the go-to NFL football video game for fans to virtually play as their favorite teams. One of the teams that boasts the most talent is the Detroit Lions, as they have an array of players who are near the top of the league at their respective positions.

Though ratings for players have not officially been revealed by EA Sports in the lead-up to the game, there have been leaks regarding the top players and top rookies and what their ratings will be when the game releases officially on Aug. 13.

The top-100 players as well as the top-100 rookies have both been leaked. There are six Lions in the top-100 rated players, and two rookies amongst the top-100 in that category.

Here are the reported Madden ratings for several of Detroit's key offensive players, as well as what I would rate them heading into the 2027 season. For players who haven't had their rating leaked as of publication, I offer my prediction.

QB Jared Goff — 90 (Actual: TBD)

Goff has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league over the last three seasons. He's had at least 4,500 passing yards in each of those years, throwing 101 touchdown passes against 34 interceptions, and has finished second in passing yards in all three seasons as well.

The veteran does have his flaws, including minimal mobility that keeps him out of the top echelon of quarterbacks. However, he has pinpoint accuracy and the ability to throw the ball deep. With an ability to diagnose defenses pre-snap as well, Goff should have high awareness and accuracy ratings in this year's game.

Ultimately, Goff got as high as an 89 overall last season with updates at one point before finishing the year as an 88 overall. I think he's well deserving of a small jump to get to a 90 overall heading into the 2026 season.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 98 (Actual: 98)

Gibbs has quickly emerged as one of the best running backs in the entire league, and as a result has earned a rating of this magnitude. His speed ratings should be near a 99 overall, which is the highest a player can receive.

An underrated aspect of Gibbs' game is also the physicality with which he runs, and he should earn high marks in this aspect. If there's one area that's holding Gibbs back in some aspect, it may be his pass-protection abilities which are still developing.

Ultimately, I think a 98 overall rating is fair for Gibbs, with the potential to be bumped up during the season should he live up to expectations once again in 2026.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 97 (Actual: 95)

St. Brown's reported rating is one point lower than it was last year, but I'd argue he's deserving of a small bump after his performance last year. He missed some time in OTAs last year after an offseason knee procedure, and withstood some bumps and bruises to be available for every game while having another solid year.

The USC product recorded 1,401 receiving yards in 2025, which is the second-highest total of his career. He is one of the most trustworthy wideouts in the league when it comes to route-running, hands and ability to extend drives with yards after the catch.

While he doesn't have the physical profile of receivers such as Ja'Marr Chase and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, both of whom are reportedly 99 overall, he is right in that second tier and deserving of a rating near the top of the board due to his ability to contribute at all levels of the passing game.

WR Jameson Williams — 89 (Actual: TBD)

Entering the league, Williams was billed as a speedster with room to grow in other areas. Heading into his fifth season, he seems to have put those concerns behind him. He has displayed better hands, more advanced route-running and even run-blocking ability in addition to game-breaking speed.

The Alabama product is a dynamic talent, but there are still some inconsistencies in his game that I believe will prevent him from becoming a 90 overall. For instance, he had two games last year with no catches and a third with one, and eliminating those quiet performances are the last big hurdle for him.

TE Sam LaPorta — 87 (Actual: TBD)

LaPorta is another solid all-around talent that the Lions have at their disposal. He has had a strong start to his career, but has seen his production dip since a historic rookie campaign.

Some of this has to do with injuries, as he missed the last eight games of last year, while other parts of it have to do with the array of playmakers around him. Still, he is deserving of a high rating due to all that he brings to the offense.

LaPorta is as reliable as they come in the passing game, and is an ascending run-blocker. He'll need to prove he's healthy in training camp, and if he does he could rise even higher throughout the season.

OT Penei Sewell — 99 (Actual: 98)

The leaks indicate that Sewell will be one spot below the top echelon of players in the game, but I believe it's time for him to enter the '99 Club.' An All-Pro for three consecutive seasons, Sewell has carved out his place among the game's best players.

Sewell allowed just two sacks last year and earned an overall offensive grade of 95.1 from Pro Football Focus. That mark ranked at the top of the league for tackles, further cementing his spot amongst the league's best.

The Oregon product has a massive impact on his team's success, and is well worthy of the game's highest rating as a result.